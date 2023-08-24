Andreas Rentz

AI Is Eating The World; In Fact, It Might Be The World (On The Nature Of Palantir)

Over the last 3-5 years or so, I've almost centrally focused on the idea that earth and its citizens are curiously fashioning themselves into a superintelligent AI of sorts. There's a global superintelligence that has been building via the internet (something akin to synapses in the brain), data centers (something akin to gray matter), and the neurons within the system (the humans in the digital world).

That is, humans and our technology have conspired to build a global superintelligence based on a set of precursor technologies that I will define for you just below.

The evolutionary chain has looked something like this:

Printing press invented Information loaded into books stored in libraries (arguably precursor data centers) Computing and on-premises data centers invented; data now stored in disconnected, separate on-premises data centers globally Internet invented; data begins to be aggregated into a central location, i.e., the internet and data volume explode higher Cloud computing and storage invented; all of this aggregated data can now be used for the creation of AI/machine learning/superintelligences, like ChatGPT A global network of artificial intelligences form

It's worthwhile to trace the technological precursors that have led to the creation of the fairly mind-blowing technology that is LLMs (such as ChatGPT).

Without the centralization of data via the internet and without the computing power and cheap storage of cloud computing, there could be no AIs that act as "superintelligences." Without the internet, without cloud computing, there could be no ChatGPT. In this sense, it's an evolutionary chain that has led to this point in human history, and I believe tracing this evolutionary chain is worth our while.

I believe the next, logical evolutionary stage is for humans to build virtual realities and architect these superintelligences into the VRs (creating karmic systems... creating "God," in some sense, who governs our virtual reality subtly and in an almost imperceptible manner. Some may even question whether this entity exists while in the virtual reality, in the same way humans do in this reality.).

I believe the next, logical evolutionary stage will be "computational reality." For instance, in the same way we perform "computational fluid dynamics" for building rockets or planes, whereby we simulate outcomes based on decisions before we actually act, we'll be able to simulate entire ecosystems using software.

And this is the nature of Palantir.

Palantir's "Ontology" creates a computational replica of a business or battlefield and allows users to execute AI-driven simulations, whereby companies simulate outcomes based on a spectrum of key variables (which are so numerous as to only be computable by a machine) before actually making those decisions.

LLMs, interestingly, are in some way the final piece to the puzzle of Palantir, and it appears management understands this quite well.

In the past, creating a 1 to 1 data replica, i.e., an Ontology, in a computing environment was unnecessary and costly. With the advent of superintelligences, i.e., LLMs and their future forms, a computable replica of a business, battlefield, or supply chain is indispensable. The LLMs would be mostly rendered useless without this complete, comprehensive data-mapping that Palantir provides.

To add more clarity to my thinking here, I would invite you to think about a rain forest. In some sense, it's a computational environment, with Fibonacci sequences dictating the pattern of plant growth and physics dictating the cycles of precipitation. It's computable. It can be replicated. There is an underlying "superintelligence" (which most would call God) to a rain forest, dictating its "execution" of the system. In some sense, the cycles and patterns of a rain forest are just a .exe application in a computing environment. In some sense, the chameleon that changes its colors depending on the color of its background is executing a .exe that signals its colors should change within the computing environment that is reality.

The same could be said about companies and their labor capital or militaries and their soldiers, and Palantir provides a platform to interact with the computable nature of a company's fabric.

A Less Philosophical Vantage Point

Note: Over time, maneuver units depicted in the above video will likely become autonomous/robotically-augmented, creating an entirely new form of warfare.

Since I originally purchased Palantir at about $10/share, my central bull thesis has revolved around the business' "embedding moat."

That is, Palantir's software is mission critical software for the most important institutions on earth.

At the dawn of the agricultural revolution, governments formed to provide protection services to humans that had accrued livestock and crops. The principal function of early governments was to protect these citizens from brigands, still living nomadic lifestyles, from pillaging their property.

Property owners paid governments to be vendors of defense services. Still to this day, the very essence of governments is to provide defense services to citizens in exchange for tax dollars.

In this vein, Palantir has become a mission-critical software platform for the west, which creates robust embedding moats for the business, as it's embedded into the likes of the CIA, FBI, Royal Navy, and other vital vendors of protection services.

In Q2, we secured a multiyear contract award from the U.S. Special Operations Command worth up to $463 million, new contract awards for the Air & Space Forces of $110 million and conversion of Army Research Lab R&D funding to longer term work with COCOMs, starting with CENTCOM. Ryan Taylor, CRO, Q2 2023 Palantir Earnings Call

On the international government side, our U.K. Government business was particularly strong in Q2 as a result of our work with organizations such as the NHS and U.K. Ministry of Defense, including the Royal Navy. Ryan Taylor, CRO, Q2 2023 Palantir Earnings Call

I think it could be argued that few other companies on earth have as durable, 80% gross margin revenues as Palantir possesses due to this role as a vendor of protection services in the form of data analytics and compute ontologies for western governments.

Turning To The Financials

While the nature of Palantir is certainly compelling, the reality is that the business must execute, and it must financially make sense for us as investors to accumulate shares in accordance with the "immutable laws of money," such as the time value of money.

We must still buy Palantir in such a way that it quantitatively makes sense.

To this end, let's review some of its financial data to determine if it's attractive at ~$15/share, which is where it roughly trades today; which represents a $30.6B enterprise value.

Below, we can see that Palantir grew its U.S. commercial at 20%.

At the same time, we’re seeing success across many different industries. In Q2, we closed deals in U.S. commercial in roughly 30 different industries, including across pharmaceuticals, energy, consumer staples, utilities, healthcare, construction, automotive, transportation infrastructure, the list goes on and spans industries and institutions at the core of today’s society. Ryan Taylor, CRO, Q2 2023 Palantir Earnings Call

As I explored in our recent reviews of Palantir's earnings, true underlying growth has actually been higher than what has been reported due to the impacts of Palantir's "experimental SPAC companies" collapsing. (Palantir invested in venture capital-style companies in exchange for contracts, and most of those VC-style companies are now struggling immensely, as is common in the VC world for the majority of businesses, i.e., Pareto's Principle).

U.S. commercial revenue in the second quarter grew 20% year-over-year and declined 4% sequentially to $103 million. Excluding revenue from strategic commercial contracts, U.S. commercial revenue grew 37% year-over-year and 7% sequentially, a result that is even more impressive when compounded with the 24% sequential growth we saw last quarter. David Glazer, CFO, Q2 2023 Palantir Earnings Call

To this end, I was very happy with Palantir's U.S. commercial revenue growth. As the data below illustrates, the median software growth rate in the U.S. is presently 22%, and we will likely find it's below 20% in Q2 2023, so 37% growth is fantastic in my mind.

This U.S. commercial revenue growth was underpinned by exceptional customer count growth.

Similarly, Palantir's overall commercial revenue grew at very healthy rates, when excluding the impacts of the collapsing SPAC companies and their associated revenue.

Now moving to our commercial segment. Second quarter commercial revenue grew 10% year-over-year and declined 2% sequentially to $232 million, a challenging sequential compare as anticipated due to the $14 million decline in revenue from strategic commercial contracts. Excluding the impact from strategic commercial contracts, commercial revenue grew 19% year-over-year and 5% sequentially. David Glazer, CFO, Q2 2023 Palantir Earnings Call

I believe the answer to the question of why Palantir's not more profitable is that Palantir's aggressively reinvesting into a commercial business that's really only about five years old in its current form.

In this vein, this young, rapidly growing business (operating ~$900M annualized run rate as of today, growing 20% in this demand environment, context for which I provided in our recent Amazon review, is pretty dang good!).

While we continue to increase our breadth and expansion across industries, we also continue to grow at our existing customers. We had over two dozen U.S. commercial customers that brought in more than $1 million in revenue each during last quarter alone and we’re seeing outsized growth from our newest customers, 54% of the U.S. commercial revenue, excluding strategic commercial contracts is from customers that have started since the beginning of 2021 with nearly all of the year-over-year growth coming from those same customers. We expect this trend to continue. Ryan Taylor, CRO, Q2 2023 Palantir Earnings Call

Eventually, we will emerge from the "SPAC revenue drag," as well as the tepid software demand environment, and it's likely (or entirely conceivable) that Palantir's entire commercial business grows at 25%+ once again.

In fact, I think there's a line of sight to the entire conglomerate growing at 20-30% sustainably once again, as we emerge from this more challenging demand environment.

At that point, we will own a business with immense embedding, network effects, and brand moats, which has 80% gross margins and $3.1B in cash and no debt.

Turning to our global topline results. We generated $533 million in revenue, up 13% year-over-year and 2% sequentially, exceeding the high end of the range of our prior guidance. Excluding the impact of revenue from strategic commercial contracts, total revenue grew 16% year-over-year and 5% sequentially. David Glazer, CFO, Q2 2023 Palantir Earnings Call

Turning To The Government Segment

Government revenue grew 15% year-over-year and 4% sequentially to $302 million. U.S. Government revenue grew 10% year-over-year and declined 2% sequentially to $225 million. While we acknowledge that there are uncertainties associated with the timing of contract expansions and renewals, we maintain a strong pipeline of opportunities and remain confident in the growth of our U.S. Government business, particularly as USG TCV bookings grew 111% sequentially. International government revenue grew 31% year-over-year and 29% sequentially to $76 million. The reacceleration in our international government business was driven by our U.K. Government work. While our government business generally sees fluctuations due to the nature of funding and contract cycles, we remain confident that our work with the U.K. Government will continue to expand over the long-term. David Glazer, CFO, Q2 2023 Palantir Earnings Call

As we read, Palantir's government business is not growing exceptionally rapidly at present, especially relative to the growth rates it's experienced over the last decade.

Over the last decade or so, the government business has compounded at about 35% annualized, and the company has asserted that similar growth would likely sustain in the decade ahead.

Considering the nascence of AI-software and the slow pace with which governments evolve, I believe Palantir when it says that it could grow at 35% annualized for the next 10 years, though I would not believe them if they told me this would happen linearly.

Business does not happen linearly, and the best time to buy high quality businesses, with highly defensible moats, which create highly defensible future cash flows, is during periods in which "non-linearity" occurs and is priced into the company's shares, as was the case for Palantir throughout 2022.

Revenue from our largest customers continues to expand. Trailing 12-month revenue per customer from our top 20 customers increased 15% year-over-year to $53 million per customer. Customer account grew 38% year-over-year and 8% sequentially to 421 customers, demonstrating the momentum in our ability to onboard and convert new customers. David Glazer, CFO, Q2 2023 Palantir Earnings Call

Concluding Thoughts: The AI Arms Race & Valuation

In 2021, I would often state that we were in an "AI Arms Race," suggesting that companies needed to begin focusing on updating their systems such that AI governed vast portions of those systems, lest they lose market share to companies who were savvy enough to retrofit their businesses with AI systems.

While there was not much focus on this idea during that time, in 2023, the world has come to realize that AI-implementation must be a top imperative for business leaders in the 2020s.

Shyam should also talk about this, but what has very much surprised me is the way in which American institutions have metabolized the lessons of the last software wave. So they have a much deeper understanding of what the problem would be that you would solve and the operators. So the people actually running the business in America realized the determinant variable for changing their margins, changing their profit and outmaneuvering their competition is AI. Alex Karp, CEO, Q2 2023 Palantir Earnings Call

As one example, Palantir shared,

The CEO of Novartis was recently interviewed on CNBC discussing our partnership in which we created an integrated data lake that they are now leveraging to move AI forward quickly within the company, which the CEO calls Novartis’ “fundamental advantage” over its peers. Ryan Taylor, CRO, Q2 2023 Palantir Earnings Call

To close, as with all of our companies, Palantir sits atop a truly giant cash hoard, alongside $0 in debt, which poises the company to grow and evolve sustainably and rapidly in the decade ahead.

From a valuation perspective, while the business is not nearly as attractive as it was in the single digits, I do believe it remains attractive at about $30.5B in enterprise value for long-term investors.

Thank you for reading, and have a great day.