Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chorus Aviation Stock: Not Understood And Undervalued

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Chorus Aviation is a regional airline, aircraft lessor, MRO provider, and pilot training academy in one.
  • Revenues were flat year-over-year.
  • Chorus Aviation has shown little year-over-year growth in results, but its stock is undervalued.

Air Canada Express Dash 8-300

Joel Serre/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We're always looking for value. Sometimes we find it in odd places, and sometimes we don't. Over the years that I have been writing about aerospace companies, one thing I have found is that there is always reason

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum for the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
15.03K Followers
Dhierin is a leading contributor covering the aerospace industry on Seeking Alpha and the founder of The Aerospace Forum. With his Aerospace Engineering background he has a more indepth knowledge about aerospace products enabling him to cover a complex niche. Most of his reports will be about companies in the aerospace industry or airlines industry, comparing products and looking at market forecasts providing investors with unique and thorough insights. Dhierin has accumulated nearly 20 million views never failing to spark healthy and thoughtful discussions for investors and aerospace professionals.

His reports have been cited by CNBC, the Puget Sound Business Journal, the Wichita Business Journal and National Public Radio. His expertise is also leveraged in Luchtvaartnieuws Magazine, the biggest aviation magazine in the Benelux.

AeroAnalysis offers wide variety of services, ranging from providing data and cost models to consultancy possibilities. Check out our website for more information. Though we believe in the strong nature of our analysis, we are in no way giving buy or sell recommendations and advise everyone to do their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

BTR2RSK profile picture
BTR2RSK
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (476)
I don't think that you would like this company if you had bought it in spring 2021 thinking it was on the verge of recovery. Because since that time the price has been cut in half and hasn't recovered. Why you believe this stock is undervalued when they can't even meet a low ball estimate of 8 cents is curious. Their track record in the last 4 Qs is appalling: 1 beat and 3 straight misses. Of course a very cheap stock price suits their buy back objective. Conclusion: the market disagrees with you. They are poor at executing. However odds are they have to accomplish something positive before the year is over, i.e. asset sales and further debt reduction.
Seeking Value profile picture
Seeking Value
Today, 9:01 AM
Analyst
Comments (127)
Complicated company to understand, appreciate any article written about this company. Do you ever think their dividend model will come back?
Peter Angus profile picture
Peter Angus
Today, 8:55 AM
Comments (292)
I am long Chorus Aviation. Air Canada and WestJet are basically an oligopoly in Canada with Jazz and Swoop looking after their regional flights respectively. I like aircraft repair, pilot training and asset light leasing. I read your analysis with interest. Thank you.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.