TSLY: Best Move Is To Avoid This ETF

Summary

  • The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF aims to harvest the call option premium from TSLA shares through a covered call strategy.
  • While call-writing is a tried and true strategy employed by many funds, they are more suited for stable indices instead of volatile single stocks.
  • The major drawback from covered call strategies is that they cap upside while not really protecting downside. TSLY's recent drawdown is a testament to this weakness.
  • Investors should also monitor TSLY's recent shift to writing weekly options, as it may introduce additional costs and risks that are not yet fully known.

Tesla EV electric vehicles on display. Tesla products include electric cars, battery energy storage and solar panels.

jetcityimage

A few months ago, I wrote a cautious piece on the YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY), warning conservative income-oriented investors to avoid it, despite TSLY's headline grabbing 74.5% distribution rate (Figure 1).

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.49K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

c
cristobal cardona
Today, 9:15 AM
Comments (2.52K)
I believe you are very correct! Avoid like plague!
Maximus Yieldus profile picture
Maximus Yieldus
Today, 9:53 AM
Comments (601)
@cristobal cardona nah he's just fear mongering for clicks. Volatility is great for these funds.
He means to say $TSLY is not good for a GROWTH portfolio but this is an income investor's dream 🤑
Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
Today, 10:22 AM
Premium
Comments (10.62K)
@Maximus Yieldus ,

$CONY the new YM fund will have maximum IV based on $COIN.

Starting a toe in the water on Monday.

YM’s funds are yield monsters, but you should hedge your bets also with funds that have tested their mettle in ups and downs. Always hard to reclaim price advantage when an options fund tanks. As for $TSLY, it could be a long while before it returns to $16-17+. A long, long time actually. These things are just mathematical facts.
