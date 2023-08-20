Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 20

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 8/24 9/8 0.225 0.27 20.00% 0.68% 31 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 8/30 9/15 0.5 0.55 10.00% 1.47% 14 Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 9/28 10/30 0.2 0.25 25.00% 0.29% 13 H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 9/6 10/4 0.29 0.32 10.34% 3.25% 8 Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCQB:MYBF) 9/1 9/15 0.39 0.4 2.56% 4.32% 22 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 8/31 9/15 0.3 0.32 6.67% 3.55% 11 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 9/15 10/2 0.29 0.3 3.45% 2.52% 14 Westlake Corporation (WLK) 8/24 9/12 0.357 0.5 40.06% 1.53% 20 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Aug 21 (Ex-Div 8/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 9/1 0.42 74.85 2.24% 41 Brunswick Corporation (BC) 9/15 0.4 82.84 1.93% 11 Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) 9/20 3.41 749.77 1.82% 9 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 8/31 0.08 12.79 7.51% 11 Griffon Corporation (GFF) 9/14 0.125 41.01 1.22% 13 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 8/31 0.0462 15.52 3.57% 9 Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) 9/6 0.21 20.46 4.11% 19 Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 9/19 0.365 CAD 18.04 5.99% 10 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) 9/13 0.27 56.64 1.91% 20 Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) 9/6 0.26 158.17 0.66% 10 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Aug 22 (Ex-Div 8/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) 9/14 0.32 142.66 0.90% 6 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 9/8 0.945 69.33 5.45% 12 Discover Financial Services (DFS) 9/7 0.7 93.34 3.00% 13 First BanCorp. (FBP) 9/8 0.14 14.14 3.96% 6 Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 9/7 0.65 259.26 1.00% 14 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Aug 23 (Ex-Div 8/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 9/8 0.27 159.49 0.68% 31 Cabot Corporation (CBT) 9/8 0.4 70.13 2.28% 12 CDW Corporation (CDW) 9/12 0.59 200.3 1.18% 10 Cummins Inc. (CMI) 9/7 1.68 233.62 2.88% 18 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 9/8 1.02 544.94 0.75% 20 Evercore Inc. (EVR) 9/8 0.76 133.14 2.28% 17 First National Corporation (FXNC) 9/8 0.15 17.19 3.49% 10 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 9/8 1.24 219.44 2.26% 11 HNI Corporation (HNI) 9/8 0.32 31.95 4.01% 12 Materion Corporation (MTRN) 9/7 0.13 104.71 0.50% 11 National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 9/15 0.26 32.68 3.18% 8 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 9/6 0.39 24.34 6.41% 23 Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 9/15 0.48 74.65 2.57% 20 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 9/8 0.66 49.99 5.28% 13 Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 9/8 0.25 28.7 3.48% 13 Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 9/15 1.75 135.15 5.18% 12 Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) 9/12 0.5 130.36 1.53% 20 Click to enlarge

Thursday Aug 24 (Ex-Div 8/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 9/18 0.7 140.71 1.99% 19 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 9/7 1.19 172.49 2.76% 61 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 9/5 1.25 97.39 5.13% 13 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 9/13 1.87 430.17 1.74% 20 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 9/8 1.48 397.76 1.49% 67 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 9/12 0.9 382 0.94% 50 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 9/12 1.03 219.32 1.88% 14 Click to enlarge

Friday Aug 25 (Ex-Div 8/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 9/8 0.36 106.95 1.35% 7 KeyCorp (KEY) 9/15 0.205 10.83 7.57% 12 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 9/12 0.14 368.04 0.15% 8 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 9/19 0.68 104.7 2.60% 10 Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) 9/8 0.605 129.12 1.87% 6 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) 8/28 0.485 1.1% Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 8/25 0.284 2.4% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 8/25 0.3 3.9% Bank of Montreal (BMO) 8/28 1.47 CAD 5.2% Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) 8/25 0.135 5.5% Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) 8/24 0.2 3.1% Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) 8/23 0.11 4.2% Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 8/25 0.4525 5.6% Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) 8/22 0.16 3.6% The Clorox Company (CLX) 8/25 1.2 3.1% Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) 8/24 0.57 3.6% Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) 8/22 0.27 1.3% Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 8/25 0.86 1.6% Fastenal Company (FAST) 8/24 0.35 2.4% The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) 8/24 0.23 3.1% First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) 8/25 0.29 3.7% Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 8/28 0.225 0.5% Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) 8/23 0.32 4.3% FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 8/24 0.25 3.2% Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 8/25 0.16 2.1% Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 8/25 0.3 3.8% International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) 8/25 0.63 2.8% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 8/25 0.3 3.5% Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 8/23 0.11 5.5% Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 8/25 0.5 0.7% Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) 8/25 0.24 1.6% Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 8/25 0.33 0.7% Masco Corporation (MAS) 8/28 0.285 2.0% Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) 8/28 0.2 3.7% Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) 8/23 0.13 4.7% Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 8/24 1.35 3.4% Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 8/25 0.29 1.7% Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 8/24 0.89 3.0% PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 8/25 0.3675 3.3% Pool Corporation (POOL) 8/24 1.1 1.3% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 8/24 1.35 CAD 4.4% SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 8/25 0.13 3.7% Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 8/25 0.53 2.2% S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 8/24 0.32 4.3% Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 8/24 0.89 1.4% Standex International Corporation (SXI) 8/25 0.28 0.7% The Timken Company (TKR) 8/28 0.33 1.8% Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 8/25 0.23 3.1% Unitil Corporation (UTL) 8/28 0.405 3.3% Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) 8/25 0.9 2.7% West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) 8/23 0.25 5.4% Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 8/24 0.4 2.1% Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) 8/24 0.41 4.7% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

