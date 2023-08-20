Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties Trust: Beware The Prophets Of Doom

Aug. 20, 2023 11:24 AM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)20 Comments
Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust has pulled back heavily following second-quarter earnings that reignited fears around the dividend.
  • The company is now trading at the steepest-ever discount to tangible book value since it became a public company.
  • This 50% discount will likely prove to be unsustainable in the long term with a move back to tangible book value forming the primary long-term bull case.

When the pandemic hit in early 2020 and stay-at-home orders quickly shuttered our old world, I wrote Beware The Prophets Of Doom to spell out the flaw of chaotic events being overemphasized in the short term. To be clear, Medical Properties

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (20)

S
StaryStaryNights
Today, 12:14 PM
Premium
Comments (645)
Two questions on the asset backed facility. Did they sell at a discount and have they subordinated their right to rent. Very suspicious on my part but the management here are not straightforward. I would say yes to the first but no to the latter.
crankyinvestor profile picture
crankyinvestor
Today, 12:11 PM
Premium
Comments (66)
mpw has a huge short-interest; it may well kill a lot of these opportunists. otherwise it will prove its value by dropping its div, but only by 30-35 percent.

it could be up in the 10-12 range until the sceptics are satisfied that its a solid investment
jgrever621 profile picture
jgrever621
Today, 12:05 PM
Premium
Comments (4.56K)
Note that MPW had issues a few years back and retained the dividend while FFO was less. Also note that Prospect resumption of payments as of September are NOT included in the FFO estimates offered by MPW.

I've spent several hours reviewing all the date available. I just cannot see a dividend cut being required, though the MPW board could disagree.
I also see book value so far above the share price, that knowing the FED is now near (within a year) of likely interest rate cuts) a change in direction, I am maintaining my posigiton in MPW.
catsaunders financial profile picture
catsaunders financial
Today, 11:55 AM
Comments (837)
The properties are quality and in awesome condition. It is disheartening to see bashing articles. I take my opinions from one guy, the KING of REITS Brad Thomas which has a spec BUY on this security. MPW is the ONLY pure hospital play in the REIT world, there are no ETF nor Mutual Funds in the space. Quite frankly I would welcome a dividend cut (even though they can continue to cover the dividend) of 25% which would put the stock in line with the ONLY other 2 stocks that come close in the space: DOC and GMRE. Bashers likely are shorts or people who have not read the prospectus or are ignorant to the fact that you have to loose to win.
M
Mike-SC
Today, 12:10 PM
Premium
Comments (213)
@catsaunders financial I agree with Brad Thomas...it is a spec buy. My view on the stock has changed from that perspective. High risk but the potential for a reward much more significant than a typical, boring REIT. I own several of those and I like them that way.

But I may just add to my MPW holding with some "play" money. It will be interesting to see what it does this week...
Lt. Columbo profile picture
Lt. Columbo
Today, 11:48 AM
Comments (940)
This article is necessary why? You don’t know what the book value is because the information on operators is non existent and the value of these properties are lower than you think.
catsaunders financial profile picture
catsaunders financial
Today, 11:50 AM
Comments (837)
@Lt. Columbo said the short
El Contador Inversor profile picture
El Contador Inversor
Today, 11:55 AM
Comments (162)
@Lt. Columbo according to who? It’s like every other person who opines w their own bias. You have yours and the author has his. Don’t be a politician. You really think the value should be depressed by 50%? Come on.
jgrever621 profile picture
jgrever621
Today, 12:06 PM
Premium
Comments (4.56K)
@Lt. Columbo Book value doesnt depend on the tenant.
T
1TurboTrader
Today, 11:44 AM
Premium
Comments (399)
Hard ti say if it’s over blown or not. But I certainly remember when GOOD was getting all the DOOM
And gloom articles it went UP $2 after even w a dividend cut
p
peppydave
Today, 11:39 AM
Premium
Comments (723)
Excellent analysis. My view also and why I made it 5% of my portfolio Friday at $6.50. I tried for another chunk at $6.39 and ask was $6.39 but trading was stopped. Since the pandemic I’ve done very well jumping in stocks beaten down by over 50%.
I’ve followed MPW and almost jumped in the low 7s a while back but I didn’t pause at $6.50
F
Fruit Fever
Today, 11:36 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (284)
Nothing against this article in particular or other recent articles, but does anyone else wish that Seeking Alpha would put a hold on publishing articles on this company for a while?
S
Stocks_Rocks
Today, 11:41 AM
Premium
Comments (19)
@Fruit Fever nobody is forcing you to read them
b
braticus
Today, 11:43 AM
Comments (1.54K)
@Fruit Fever Don't click on it, problem solved.
B
BBraunInvest
Today, 11:48 AM
Comments (203)
@Fruit Fever Absolutely not. The volume of articles, both bear and bull, is an important subjective gauge of sentiment. Plus, this one has a simple, easy to understand, logical thesis. A detailed analysis of the assets, and NAV might be helpful but also too much. My thanks to the author.
O
Overfished
Today, 11:34 AM
Premium
Comments (1.88K)
Bad management, uninvestable.
