Fortinet: The Market Is Overreacting To The Guidance Cut And Providing A Good Buying Opportunity

Aug. 20, 2023 11:24 AM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT)PANW1 Comment
Investor Dev Research
Summary

  • Fortinet is a leading cybersecurity company with a strong business model that sells hardware and software subscriptions focused on data and communication security.
  • The integration between Fortinet's hardware and software services creates synergies and allows the company to offer a complete and efficient solution to its customers.
  • The cybersecurity market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16%, providing significant opportunities for Fortinet's dual-focused approach.

Cyber Security Ransomware Email Phishing Encrypted Technology, Digital Information Protected Secured

Just_Super

Investment Thesis

After presenting the results of the second quarter of 2023, Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) experienced a 25% drop in its stock price. From my point of view, this decline is unjustified and could represent an opportunity to buy into this

Investor Dev Research
I am an investor who relies on the fundamental aspects of companies. I enjoy being the owner of the world's best businesses with strong long-term projections. To achieve this, I conduct thorough research on the companies I invest in, placing significant importance on the sector, competitive advantages, and management.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

N
Natturner1966
Today, 11:54 AM
Premium
Comments (3.03K)
The sell off was a gift. I had not previously owned shares but I took a position last week. I believe the case the author makes is the correct one and will definitely be a mult-bagger down the road. Buying all I can at these levels.

Big money agrees as well:

FTNT Institutional Holdings (Most recent quarter)

ACTIVE POSITIONS HOLDERS
Increased Positions 567
Decreased Positions 446
Held Positions 156
Total Institutional Shares 1,169

ACTIVE POSITIONS HOLDERS
New Positions 176
Sold Out Positions 71
