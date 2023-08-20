Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cal-Maine Foods: A Fairly Priced Portfolio Diversifier

Aug. 20, 2023 11:39 AM ETCal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM)
Cody Oeung profile picture
Cody Oeung
5 Followers

Summary

  • Cal-Maine Foods is a leading egg producer in the US, with market dominance and a strong presence in specialty and healthier food segments.
  • The company's growth is driven by population growth in the Sunbelt states, where it has a significant presence.
  • The price of eggs has been volatile, but the company has a long track record of delivering eggs to consumers profitably.

Cartons of fresh organic eggs for sale

Heidi Patricola/iStock via Getty Images

Eggs are an essential part of every economy. It's an essential part of people's diet, in both good times and bad. During good times, we think of cakes, croissants, and rich eggy foods. In times of hardship - boiled, scrambled, or an addition to instant noodles. The

This article was written by

Cody Oeung profile picture
Cody Oeung
5 Followers
My investment philosophy focuses on intrinsic valuation based on growth at a reasonable price and underlying market sizing and fundamentals. My market convictions are based on a good story of growth, a healthy moat, and product positioning to drive top and bottom line shareholder returns. Total portfolio is largely indexed to the S&P 500 and smaller positions (Expertise in aerospace & defense, diversified industrials, marine services, and consumer retail. Undergrad and prior work experience in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering.Education: 2023 MBA at Tepper School of Business (Carnegie Mellon University)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in CALM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.