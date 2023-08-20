Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMMO, Inc.: Lock And Loaded - Transformation On The Way

Aug. 20, 2023 12:04 PM ETAMMO, Inc. (POWW)1 Comment
Summary

  • AMMO's strategic pivot is starting to show results. The company's gross margin increased to 40.9%.
  • The company is currently in the process of improving the GunBroker platform through several key initiatives.
  • The company is trading at a discount and is generating cash for buybacks.

Three pistols

Bytmonas/iStock via Getty Images

The headline figures for AMMO’s (NASDAQ:POWW) first quarter 2024 results looked pretty bad. AMMO saw a massive YoY drop in revenue from $60.8 million in the prior quarter to $34.3 million in the current quarter. Just taking this

Value Kicker profile picture
Value Kicker
3.14K Followers
Nine to 5 by day. Hobbyist stock trader by night. I got an MBA and a CFA ... so that should count for something. I only care about my own greedy interests and I love feeding trolls. Not your financial advisor. Information for entertainment purposes only. Diamond hands are forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in POWW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

WSLegend profile picture
WSLegend
Today, 12:10 PM
Premium
Comments (2.97K)
Owned this for about 2-3 years now.
No reason though for them to have any demand issues!
Poor execution of their business decisions are the culprit! Just Bad management!
