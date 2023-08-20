Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EIDO: Balanced Risk/Reward Ahead Of A Delayed Pivot

Aug. 20, 2023 12:22 PM ETiShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO)
JP Research
Summary

  • The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF remains heavily concentrated on banks.
  • A bank-heavy investment vehicle isn't as appealing as Indonesia inches closer to monetary easing.
  • While I still like Indonesian equities long term, the lack of near-term upside catalysts keeps me tactically neutral here.

Aerial view of Jakarta, Indonesia capital city

AsianDream

Investors with a longer-term horizon will still find a lot to like with the Indonesian growth story. But selecting the right investment vehicle to ride the near-term shifts is key, and, in this regard, the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (

This article was written by

JP Research
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

