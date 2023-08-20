First Eagle Gold Fund 2nd Quarter 2023 Commentary

Footnotes 1Source: Bloomberg, FTSE Russell; data as of June 30, 2023. 2Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; data as of June 30, 2023. 3Source: Reuters; data as of July 4, 2023. 4Source: World Gold Council; data as of July 5, 2023. * Performance for Class A shares without the effect of sales charges and assumes all distributions have been reinvested, and if a sales charge was included values would be lower. Average Annual Returns as of Jun 30, 2023 YTD 1 Year 5 Years 10 Years Expense Ratio* First Eagle Gold Fund Class A without sales charge SGGDX 2.78% 10.85% 8.78% 4.24% 1.19% First Eagle Gold Fund Class A with sales charge SGGDX -2.35% 5.29% 7.67% 3.70% 1.19% FTSE Gold Mines Index 3.88% 5.73% 4.88% 2.29% Click to enlarge The performance data quoted herein represent past performance and do not guarantee future results. Market volatility can dramatically impact the Fund’s short-term performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than figures shown. The investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Past performance data through the most recent month-end are available at First Eagle Investments - Investment Strategies and Mutual Funds or by calling 800-334-2143. The average annual returns for Class A Shares “with sales charge” of First Eagle Gold Fund give effect to the deduction of the maximum sales charge of 5.00%. *The annual expense ratio is based on expenses incurred by The Fund, as stated in the most recent prospectus. The Indigenous and Tribal Peoples Convention, 1989 is an International Labour Organization Convention, also known as ILO Convention 169, or C169. Convention 169 recognizes Indigenous peoples’ right to self-determination within a nation-state, while setting standards for national governments regarding Indigenous peoples’ economic, socio-cultural and political rights, including the right to a land base. The convention is law within the nation-states that have ratified it. The federal funds rate is the interest rate at which depository institutions (banks and credit unions) lend reserve balances to other depository institutions overnight on an uncollateralized basis. Reserve balances are amounts held at the Federal Reserve to maintain depository institutions’ reserve requirements. Institutions with surplus balances in their accounts lend those balances to institutions in need of larger balances. Risk Disclosures All investments involve the risk of loss of principal. Investment in gold and gold-related investments present certain risks, including political and economic risks affecting the price of gold and other precious metals like changes in US or foreign tax, currency or mining laws, increased environmental costs, international monetary and political policies, economic conditions within an individual country, trade imbalances and trade or currency restrictions between countries. The price of gold, in turn, is likely to affect the market prices of securities of companies mining or processing gold, and accordingly, the value of investments in such securities may also be affected. Gold related investments as a group have not performed as well as the stock market in general during periods when the US dollar is strong, inflation is low and general economic conditions are stable. In addition, returns on gold related investments have traditionally been more volatile than investments in broader equity or debt markets. Investment in gold and gold related investments may be speculative and may be subject to greater price volatility than investments in other assets and types of companies. There are risks associated with investing in foreign investments (including depositary receipts). Foreign investments, which can be denominated in foreign currencies, are susceptible to less politically, economically and socially stable environments, fluctuations in the value of foreign currency and exchange rates, and adverse changes to government regulations. Strategies whose investments are concentrated in a specific industry or sector may be subject to a higher degree of risk than funds whose investments are diversified and may not be suitable for all investors. One cannot invest directly in an index. Indices do not incur management fees or other operating expenses. MSCI World Index measures the performance of large and midcap securities across 23 developed markets countries. The index provides total returns in U.S. dollars with net dividends reinvested. FTSE Gold Mines Index measures the performance of the shares of companies whose principal activity is the mining of gold and encompasses all gold mining companies that have a sustainable, attributable gold production of at least 300,000 ounces a year and that derive 51% or more of their revenue from mined gold in the worldwide market. MSCI EAFE Index measures the performance of large and midcap securities across 21 developed markets countries around the world excluding the US and Canada. Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index measures the performance of global investment grade debt from 24 local currency markets, including treasury, government-related, corporate, and securitized fixed rate bonds from both developed and emerging markets. S&P 500 Index is a widely recognized unmanaged index including a representative sample of 500 leading companies in leading sectors of the US economy. Although the S&P 500 Index focuses on the large cap segment of the market, with approximately 80% coverage of US equities, it is also considered a proxy for the total market. The S&P 500 Index includes dividends reinvested. Nikkei 225 is an unmanaged price-weighted equity index, which consists of 225 stocks in the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. German DAX® Index is unmanaged and tracks the segment of the largest and most important companies—known as blue chips—on the German equities market. It contains the shares of the 30 largest and most liquid companies admitted to the FWB® Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Prime Standard segment. The DAX represents about 80% of the aggregated prime standard’s market cap. The French CAC 40 is an unmanaged market index designed to reflect the evolution of the Euronext Paris market. It is made up of the 40 highest ranking shares listed on the Paris market, according to criteria based on free float market capitalization and trading volume. The index is reviewed and adjusted every quarter in order to take into account changes concerning the size and the volume of the constituent companies. The holdings mentioned herein represent the following total assets of the First Eagle Gold Fund as of 30-Jun-2023: Kinross Gold Corporation 0.00%; Newcrest Mining Limited 4.95%; Pan American Silver Corp Contingent Value Rights 2019-22.02.29 0.16%; Northern Star Resources Ltd 1.24%; Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV 0.86%; NovaGold Resources Inc. 3.10%; Wheaton Precious Metals Corp 12.01%; Newmont Corporation 8.79%; GOLD CAYMAN FUND COMMON STOCK 22.20%; Barrick Gold Corporation 6.74%. This commentary represents the opinion of the First Eagle Gold Fund portfolio managers as of 30-Jun-2023 and is subject to change based on market and other conditions. The opinions expressed are not necessarily those of the entire firm. These materials are provided for informational purposes only. These opinions are not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results, or investment advice. Any statistics contained herein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed. The Fund’s portfolio is actively managed and holdings can change at any time. Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk. The Fund may invest in gold and precious metals through investment in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). Gold Bullion and commodities include the Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary. The opinions expressed are not necessarily those of the firm. These materials are provided for informational purposes only. These opinions are not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results, or investment advice. 