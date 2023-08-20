First Eagle Gold Fund 2nd Quarter 2023 Commentary
- Gold Fund A Shares (without sales charge) posted a return of -7.28% in second quarter.
- Gold experienced intraquarter volatility as markets tried to anticipate the trajectory of monetary policy.
- The price of gold fell 2.5% during the quarter, while silver was down 5.5% and the FTSE Gold Mines Index lost 6.6%.
- Central banks displayed a hawkish bias, with G10 central banks increasing policy rates by nearly 3,800 basis points since September 2021.
Gold Fund Market Overview
The relatively small decline in the price of gold during the quarter belied what was a fair amount of intraquarter volatility as markets tried to anticipate the potential trajectory of monetary policy.
March’s bank failures inspired dovish expectations early in the quarter, but sticky core inflation and resilient economic prints as time went on guided markets back toward the possibility that the Federal Reserve would make good on its repeated warnings that rates would be higher for longer. Spot gold fell 2.5% during the period, while silver was down 5.5%. The FTSE Gold Mines Index lost 6.6%.1
With market participants continuing to try to get a bead on the direction of Fed policy, the mercurial sentiment that drove the gold price in the first quarter persisted into the second. Gold’s inverse relationship with real interest rates is the most important driver of its price movements; throughout the quarter, news perceived to be dovish sent real interest rates lower and gold prices higher, while hawkish reports had the reverse effect.
While markets had seemed to coalesce around the higher for longer narrative toward the end of the first quarter, mid-March’s bank failures called into questions the Fed’s willingness to follow through on this strategy amid such evidence of systemic fragility. This notion that the Fed would need to take its foot off the gas dominated market action for the next several weeks, sending Treasury yields lower and boosting the price of gold.
Rate sentiment began to shift in May, however, starting with the Fed’s May 3 policy meeting. Though the 25 basis point increase, which brought the federal funds rate target to 5–5.25%, was dubbed by some as a “dovish hike” given the messaging that accompanied it, rhetoric from Fed governors in the days and weeks that followed made it clear there was still work to be done in the fight against inflation.
This was reiterated at the central bank’s mid-June meeting; though the fed funds rate was left untouched, many considered this to represent a “hawkish pause” in light of Powell’s comments and the release of a new dot plot showing rates peaking at 5.6% later this year. Indeed, minutes released a few weeks later revealed that a “strong majority…expect that it will be appropriate to raise interest rates two or more times by the end of the year,” per Chair Powell. Additional hikes would not come as a surprise; while headline inflation has improved markedly on the back of falling energy and food costs, core inflation remains sticky, reflecting resilient economic activity and a still-strong labor market.
From May 4 until the end of the quarter, the yield on two-year US Treasuries—a tenor historically sensitive to changes in monetary policy—rose by more than 100 basis points, while 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities—a proxy for real interest rates—rose about 40 basis points. Gold sold off by about 6.5% over the same period. These moves in Treasury yields are almost the exact inverse of what we saw in the first quarter as the regional bank issues emerged.2
Other major central banks displayed a similarly hawkish bias during the quarter. This was particularly true in June, when central banks overseeing seven of the nine most traded currencies outside the US dollar hiked rates, including unexpected 50 basis point hikes from Norway and UK. Since September 2021, G10 central banks have increased policy rates by nearly 3,800 basis points.3
Speaking of central banks, their buying activity had been an important tailwind for the price of gold in recent quarters before tailing off in the second. After accumulating a record-breaking 1,136 tons of gold in 2022, global central banks added an additional 228 tons to their vaults in the first quarter. April and May saw net sales of nearly 100 tons, however, as the Turkish central bank was a very large seller. Notably, the People’s Bank of China continued to buy—and report its purchases of—gold, as it picked up an additional 24 tons in April and May.4
Though many—including, apparently, the Fed—view March’s banking crisis as a thing of the past, we have our doubts. The same vulnerabilities persist, and the potential for unintended consequences only increases as liquidity is wrung from the system and the economy continues to slow and potentially contract. We believe it’s possible the recent banking crisis was merely a precursor to broader, more insidious issues around sovereign credibility. Such an environment highlights why we value a strategic allocation to gold as a potential hedge against a range of adverse events.
Portfolio Review
Gold Fund A Shares (without sales charge*) posted a return of -7.28% in second quarter. Both gold-related equities and gold bullion detracted. The Gold Fund underperformed the FTSE Gold Mines Index in the period.
Given the negative market dynamics of the quarter, First Eagle Gold Fund only had two positive contributors to performance, which included Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) and Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCPK:NCMGF). The next three top-performing positions were Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Contingent Value Rights, Northern Star Resources Ltd (OTCPK:NESRF) and Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV (OTCPK:IPOAF).
Kinross is a senior gold miner based in Canada with projects in the US, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. The stock also tracked with the gold rally at the beginning of the quarter. Operational results for its most recent quarter were in-line with expectations. In addition, the company’s development projects at the Tasiast mine in Mauritania and the Great Bear project in Canada are tracking well, although cash flow was merely breakeven during the quarter.
Newcrest is one of the largest gold miners in Australia, with additional assets in the Asia-Pacific region and North and South America. Shares closed essentially flat for the quarter, after rallying intraquarter on Newmont Mining’s upwardly revised takeout bid, which was subsequently accepted by Newcrest’s management and board. This deal is still subject to regulatory review and requires approval from shareholders. Guidance for fiscal 2023 remains intact despite weak operational results for its most recent quarter due to planned and unplanned maintenance shutdowns at certain of its processing facilities.
Pan American Silver is a Canadian mining company with large silver endowments and a diversified portfolio of producing mines. We acquired our stake in the company’s contingent value rights through our position in Tahoe Resources, which was acquired by Pan American Silver in 2019. The company’s performance from quarter to quarter largely reflects expectations for reopening of the Escobal mine in Guatemala, pending government review of adherence to indigenous consultation guidelines.
The leading detractors in the quarter were NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM), Newmont Corporation (NEM), GOLD CAYMAN FUND COMMON STOCK and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD).
Canadian-domiciled Novagold Resources is the only development company in our portfolio. Despite reporting results in line with expectations, Novagold shares traded down as the price of gold declined, especially during the latter part of the quarter.
Wheaton is a Canadian precious metals streaming and royalty company. Weakness in Wheaton’s shares reflected lower prices for both gold and silver during the quarter as well as temporary labor-related disruptions to silver production at Newmont’s Peñasquito mine in Mexico, in which Wheaton has an economic interest. Management guidance suggests that production in the second half of the year will exceed that of the first. We regard Wheaton as a well-run company with a high-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets and a strong balance sheet.
Newmont is one of the largest gold miners in the world and also a major producer of silver, and weakness in the prices of these metals during the period weighed on the stock. In addition, some investors were given pause when Denver-based Newmont sweetened its offer to acquire Australia’s Newcrest Mining in May. This deal is still subject to regulatory review and requires approval from shareholders. A labor strike at the Peñasquito silver mine in Mexico that began in June was another headwind. We remain constructive on Newmont’s strong fundamentals; the company is a well-diversified industry behemoth with reserves in good jurisdictions and a strong balance sheet. We appreciate your confidence and thank you for your support.
Sincerely,
First Eagle Investments
