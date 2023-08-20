First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund 2nd Quarter 2023 Commentary

Footnotes 1Source: FactSet; data as of June 30, 2023. 2Source: FactSet; data as of June 30, 2023. 3Source: Federal Reserve; data as of June 30, 2023. 4Source: S&P Global; data as of July 3, 2023. 5Source: Reuters; data as of July 4, 2023. 6Source: Bloomberg; June 23, 2023. 7Source: Wilson Center; January 6, 2023. * Performance for Class A shares without the effect of sales charges and assumes all distributions have been reinvested, and if a sales charge was included values would be lower. Average Annual Returns as of Jun 30, 2023 YTD 1 Year 5 Years 10 Years Since Inception (May 1, 2012) Expense Ratio* First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund Class A without sales charge FEBAX 5.57% 9.67% 4.85% 5.35% 5.60% 1.16% First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund Class A with sales charge FEBAX 0.29% 4.16% 3.79% 4.82% 5.12% 1.16% Composite Index** 9.77% 10.58% 6.03% 6.49% 6.60% MSCI World Index 15.09% 18.51% 9.07% 9.50% 9.70% Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index 2.09% -0.94% 0.77% 1.52% 1.37% Click to enlarge The performance data quoted herein represent past performance and do not guarantee future results. Market volatility can dramatically impact the Fund’s short-term performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than figures shown. The investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Past performance data through the most recent month-end are available at First Eagle Investments - Investment Strategies and Mutual Funds or by calling 800-334-2143. The average annual returns for Class A Shares “with sales charge” of First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund give effect to the deduction of the maximum sales charge of 5.00%. *The annual expense ratio is based on expenses incurred by The Fund, as stated in the most recent prospectus. **Composite Index - effective March 1, 2016 the Fund is compared against a composite index, 60% of which consists of the MSCI World Index and 40% of which consists of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index. The Fund believes this composite index provides a useful comparison against the performance of the Fund, which currently invests in both equity and fixed income securities. Fee waivers were in effect for some of the periods shown. Had fees not been waived and/or expenses reimbursed, returns would have been lower. Performance assumes reinvestment of all distributions and does not account for taxes. Diversification does not guarantee investment returns and does not eliminate the risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The federal funds rate is the interest rate at which depository institutions (banks and credit unions) lend reserve balances to other depository institutions overnight on an uncollateralized basis. Reserve balances are amounts held at the Federal Reserve to maintain depository institutions’ reserve requirements. Institutions with surplus balances in their accounts lend those balances to institutions in need of larger balances. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a bond or other debt instrument to a change in interest rates. The price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) is a valuation ratio of a company’s current share price compared to the earnings per share. Generally, a high P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future. A soft landing is when a central bank raises interest rates to a level that will ease inflation without triggering a recession. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) are a type of US Treasury security whose principal value is indexed to the rate of inflation. The principal of a TIPS increases with inflation and decreases with deflation, as measured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U). Risk Disclosures All investments involve the risk of loss of principal. There are risks associated with investing in securities of foreign countries, such as erratic market conditions, economic and political instability and fluctuations in currency exchange rates. These risks may be more pronounced with respect to investments in emerging markets. Strategies whose investments are concentrated in a specific industry or sector may be subject to a higher degree of risk than funds whose investments are diversified and may not be suitable for all investors. Investments in bonds are subject to interest-rate risk and can lose principal value when interest rates rise. Bonds are also subject to credit risk, in which the bond issuer may fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perception of the issuer’s ability to make such payments may cause the price of that bond to decline. Recent market conditions and events, including a global public health crisis and actions taken by governments in response, may exacerbate these risks. Bank loans are often less liquid than other types of debt instruments. There is no assurance that the liquidation of any collateral from a secured bank loan would satisfy the borrower’s obligation, or that such collateral could be liquidated. The Fund invests in high-yield securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”), which are generally considered speculative because they may be subject to greater levels of interest rates, credit (including issuer default) and liquidity risk than investment-grade securities and may be subject to greater volatility. High-yield securities are rated lower than investment-grade securities because there is a greater possibility that the issuer may be unable to make interest and principal payments on those securities. Income generation is not guaranteed. If dividend paying stocks in the Fund’s portfolio stop paying or reduce dividends, The Fund’s ability to generate income will be adversely affected. One cannot invest directly in an index. Indices do not incur management fees or other operating expenses. MSCI World Index measures the performance of large and midcap securities across 23 developed markets countries. The index provides total returns in U.S. dollars with net dividends reinvested. Russell 1000® Growth Index measures the performance of the large-cap growth segment of the US equity universe. It includes those Russell 1000 companies with higher price-to-value ratios and higher forecasted growth values. The Russell 1000 Growth Index is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased barometer for the large-cap growth segment. The Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index is an unmanaged broad-based benchmark that measures the investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market, including Treasuries, government-related and corporate securities, MBS (agency fixed-rate and hybrid ARM passthroughs), ABS, and CMBS and is not available for purchase. The Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield Bond Index measures the USD-denominated, high yield, fixed-rate corporate bond market. Securities are classified as high yield if the middle rating of Moody’s, Fitch and S&P is Ba1/BB+/BB+ or below and is composed of fixed-rate, publicly issued, non-investment grade debt, is unmanaged, with dividends reinvested, and is not available for purchase. The index includes both corporate and non-corporate sectors. The corporate sectors are Industrial, Utility and Finance, which include both US and non-US corporations. S&P 500 Index is a widely recognized unmanaged index including a representative sample of 500 leading companies in leading sectors of the US economy. Although the S&P 500 Index focuses on the large cap segment of the market, with approximately 80% coverage of US equities, it is also considered a proxy for the total market. The S&P 500 Index includes dividends reinvested. Nikkei 225 is an unmanaged price-weighted equity index, which consists of 225 stocks in the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. German DAX® Index is unmanaged and tracks the segment of the largest and most important companies—known as blue chips—on the German equities market. It contains the shares of the 30 largest and most liquid companies admitted to the FWB® Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Prime Standard segment. The DAX represents about 80% of the aggregated prime standard’s market cap. The French CAC 40 is an unmanaged market index designed to reflect the evolution of the Euronext Paris market. It is made up of the 40 highest ranking shares listed on the Paris market, according to criteria based on free float market capitalization and trading volume. The index is reviewed and adjusted every quarter in order to take into account changes concerning the size and the volume of the constituent companies. The holdings mentioned herein represent the following total assets of the First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund as of 30-Jun-2023: Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. 0.00%; Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class B 1.21%; HCA Healthcare Inc. 1.22%; Government of Mexico 8.0%, due 12/7/2023 0.23%; Government of Mexico 5.75%, due 3/5/2026 0.18%; Government of Brazil 10.0%, due 1/1/2025 0.27%; gold bullion 6.31%; British American Tobacco p.l.c. 2.27%; Royal Gold, Inc. 0.61%; Government of the United States of America 6.125%, due 11/5/2027 0.85%; Government Of The United States Of America 0.125%, due 4/15/2027 0.78%; Truist Financial Corporation 4.8%, Perp 0.66%. This commentary represents the opinion of the First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund portfolio managers as of 30-Jun-2023 and is subject to change based on market and other conditions. The opinions expressed are not necessarily those of the entire firm. These materials are provided for informational purposes only. 