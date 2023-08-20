Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Seadrill: More Good News But Management Still Guarded, Buy On Weakness

Aug. 20, 2023 8:44 PM ETSeadrill Limited (SDRL)1 Comment
Summary

  • Last week, leading offshore driller Seadrill Limited reported decent second quarter results boosted by the recent acquisition of Aquadrill LLC and reiterated full-year expectations.
  • Subsequent to quarter-end, Seadrill managed to substantially increase financial flexibility by refinancing legacy debt inherited upon the company's emergence from bankruptcy last year.
  • Following the removal of the limitations imposed by the legacy credit facilities, Seadrill's Board of Directors approved a $250 million share repurchase authorization.
  • However, investors should not expect material buyback activity anytime soon as near-term cash flows remain impacted by low-margin legacy contracts and an elevated number of special periodic survey requirements.
  • While I wouldn't chase the shares following the most recent rally, investors should consider using any major weakness to initiate or add to existing positions based on ongoing, strong industry conditions and an anticipated large increase in profitability and cash flow generation next year.

Capsa cranes and Seadrill drilling platform in the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife

MikeMareen

Note: Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, leading offshore driller Seadrill Limited or "Seadrill" reported decent second quarter

This article was written by

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Comments (1)

g
gtho151
Yesterday, 9:10 PM
Comments (26)
i wont be scammed by seadrill again.
