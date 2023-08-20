MikeMareen

Note: Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, leading offshore driller Seadrill Limited or "Seadrill" reported decent second quarter results boosted by the recent acquisition of Aquadrill LLC (formerly known as Seadrill Partners):

Company Press Release

Adjusted EBITDA almost doubled on a sequential basis with margins approaching the 40% level.

However, unfavorable working capital movements resulted in free cash flow for the quarter to be negative.

The company also reiterated previously stated full-year expectations for operating revenues to come in between $1.44 billion and $1.49 billion, Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $435 million to $485 million and capital expenditures between $210 million and $250 million.

Subsequent to quarter-end, Seadrill managed to substantially increase financial flexibility by refinancing the remaining debt inherited upon the company's emergence from bankruptcy as outlined in the company's quarterly report on form 6-K:

On July 27, 2023, Seadrill announced that Seadrill Finance Limited has issued $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.375% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2030 (...). Subsequently, on August 8, 2023, the Company issued an additional $75 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.375% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2030 (the “Incremental Notes”). The Incremental Notes mature on August 1, 2030, and were issued at 100.75% of par. (...) The net proceeds of the refinancing (...) amounted to approximately $550 million after deducting all related expenses from the sum of the principal issued and the premium. The net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes were used to: (i) prepay in full the outstanding amounts under our existing secured debt facilities and (ii) pay fees associated with exiting such secured debt facilities. A total of $187 million was paid to satisfy the first lien facility, including principal, interest, and exit fees, along with an additional make-whole payment of $10 million. The second lien facility was completely repaid with a total payment of $123 million, which covered principal, interest, and exit fees. The remainder of the net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

In addition, the company entered into a $225 million senior secured revolving credit facility agreement including a $100 million accordion feature.

Regulatory Filings

According to statements made by management on the conference call, the refinancing resulted in liquidity to increase by approximately $330 million to almost $1 billion.

Please note that this number does not include the $85 million in proceeds received in late July for the previously announced sale of the company's three tender-assist rigs to Energy Drilling Pte. Ltd.

In addition, the company remains in active discussions to sell its stake in Gulfdrill LLC, a 50:50 joint venture between Seadrill and Gulf Drilling International as well as the jack-up rigs West Castor, West Telesto and West Tucana which are currently bareboat-chartered to Gulfdrill.

Following the removal of the limitations imposed by the legacy credit facilities, Seadrill's Board of Directors approved a $250 million share repurchase authorization but with free cash flow generation expected to be impacted by an elevated number of special periodic survey requirements in the near future, investors should not expect aggressive buybacks anytime soon.

Please note also that most of the company's fleet is still working on legacy contracts at painfully low or even entirely undisclosed rates:

Fleet Status Report

During the questions-and-answers session of the conference call, a number of analyst questions centered around the potential reactivation of the company's cold-stacked rigs but management was pretty clear in its views (emphasis added by author):

(...) Simply put, we’re not marketing those rigs very hard. We respond to inbound customer queries about them, but we believe that our customers should help bear the cost burden of reactivation and really unless they give a positive response to that, the conversation typically doesn’t go much further. We just feel our customers have a much lower cost of capital on a relative basis than we enjoy. And if we are to bring additional supply into the market, then they need to bear the burden of applying the capital. Now these units, it’s not demolition through neglect. These units have value in the current condition, but it may not be for us. So we’ll continue to monitor the market, but most of our focus is on ensuring that we have ongoing work for those rigs that are rolling off contracts that are already won today.

Based on management's statements, I would expect Seadrill to divest these rigs in medium term rather than reactivating the units.

Overall, the company's management appeared considerably more guarded with regards to the overall operating environment than most of its peers by pointing to a lack of long-term contracts outside Brazil and low visibility in the Gulf of Mexico.

Valuation-wise, the company is currently trading at an estimated 2024 EV/EBITDA ratio of below 5x based on my assumption for Adjusted EBITDA reaching $800 million next year. Please note that a potential sale of the Gulfdrill jackup fleet could result in this number to be closer to $750 million.

However, with many of Seadrill's legacy contracts scheduled to run through the end of 2025, another meaningful step-up in EBITDA might not be achieved before 2026.

While I wouldn't chase the shares following the most recent rally, I would advise investors using any major weakness to initiate or add to existing positions.

Risks

Not surprisingly, offshore drilling stocks remain heavily correlated to oil prices so any sustained downmove in the commodity would almost certainly result in Seadrill's shares taking a hit.

Bottom Line

Seadrill reported decent second quarter results boosted by the recent acquisition of Aquadrill LLC and reiterated full-year expectations.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the successful refinancing of the company's restrictive legacy debt resulted in increased financial flexibility thus allowing for the Board of Directors to authorize a $250 million share repurchase program.

However, investors should not expect material buyback activity anytime soon as near-term cash flows remain impacted by low-margin legacy contracts and an elevated number of special periodic survey requirements.

While I wouldn't chase the shares following the most recent rally, investors should consider using any major weakness to initiate or add to existing positions based on ongoing, strong industry conditions and an anticipated large increase in profitability and cash flow generation next year.