Embracer Group: Why This Great Company Remains Highly Attractive

Aug. 20, 2023 9:14 PM ETEmbracer Group AB (publ) (THQQF)AMZN, ATVI, EA, EBCRY, TTWO, UBSFF, UBSFY
Welbeck Ash Research
Welbeck Ash Research
1.33K Followers

Summary

  • Embracer's share price significantly declined following a softening of demand and the collapse of a material several-year partnership.
  • Following this, the business has begun a transformation exercise, seeking to achieve efficiency through operational improvement. We believe the scope for gains in margin is high.
  • Embracer acquired the Lord of the Rings IP for an attractive price, with markets seemingly distracted by an overarching period of difficulty for the business.
  • Embracer remains highly attractive, with a strong catalog of titles, a healthy pipeline, and deep expertise. The gaming industry is also lucrative due to its addictive nature and scope for monetization.
  • Embracer is trading at an 80% discount to its peers and over 100% to its historical average. Further, its FCF yield currently sits at 8%. We believe the company is oversold.
Pro gamer team computer setup at video game eSport championship with neon keyboard. Video game on monitor screen

janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

Prior and current thesis

We previously covered Embracer Group (OTCPK:THQQF) in Apr-22, stating "Embracer has been quietly acquiring small studios and developers as a means of growing. Management has been extremely successful at incorporating these businesses, and currently has a

This article was written by

Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of THQQF, TTWO, ATVI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

