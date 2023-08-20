Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Activision Blizzard: Buy The Upward Surge (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • Activision Blizzard's stock has surged in value from its 2019 lows, indicating a robust bullish outlook in the short and long run.
  • Berkshire Hathaway's investment in Activision Blizzard and subsequent reduction of its stake highlight the stock's attractiveness among investors.
  • Technical analysis shows a bullish trajectory for Activision Blizzard's stock, with potential for further price growth and buying opportunities.
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is a premier developer and publisher of interactive entertainment offerings, celebrated for its top-tier franchises. Lately, there's been notable movement in Activision Blizzard's stock price, marked by heightened volatility. The stock has surged by a substantial 166.15% from its 2019 lows. Analyzing

Muhammad Umair, PhD is a financial markets analyst, advisor and investor with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He is the founder of Gold Predictors, a web application that publishes in-depth analysis and educational materials on the forex, gold, and silver markets using advanced analytical techniques. He has transformed the world of trading and investing by developing superior forecasting techniques and analyses that have up to 95% accuracy in price points and timing. The high-quality analysis and trading ideas, available at the Gold Predictors website, are the result of extensive research and testing of trading strategies on live accounts over time. He believes that the precious metals sector currently has the most potential. As a consequence, it is his main point of interest to help traders and investors make the most of that potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

S
Smithn Wesson
Yesterday, 10:33 PM
Comments (1.31K)
I'm sorry, but this article misses the point.

Activation is about to be bought out for $95 per share.

It won't be worth less than $95 per share. And it won't be worth more than $95 per share.

If you're buying it, you're buying it to capture the spread between the deal price and the current price.

If you're selling it, you're taking profits and managing your risk (against the very unlikely event that the deal falls through).

The deal is likely to close very soon. We're expecting to hear news this week from the CMA.

The CMA is the last regulator that has to approve. 42 other regulators have already approved. We are just waiting for this one last regulator.
