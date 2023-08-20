Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Asana: Still Losing Money And Still Too Expensive

Aug. 20, 2023 9:31 PM ETAsana, Inc. (ASAN)
Alessio Pace profile picture
Alessio Pace
247 Followers

Summary

  • Asana shares have performed quite well as of late, with their value up about 52% since the start of the year.
  • Despite sky-high gross margins, I find somewhat worrying that the company is still generating very negative cash from operations.
  • The company is also not very shareholder-friendly, given that it is diluting its shares very aggressively year over year.
  • Overall, I am not particularly impressed by the company, especially at this price.
Business meeting

filadendron

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) is a software company operating in the crowded space of work management tools. Shares have been on a tear as of late, with their value climbing an impressive 52% YTD. Granted, the company’s market value is still a far cry from

This article was written by

Alessio Pace profile picture
Alessio Pace
247 Followers
I am interested in finding favourable risk-reward bets that I can hold for the very long term. Focused on high quality companies with proven track record and meaningful growth ahead.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.