Alibaba: Geographic Risk Is Declining Rapidly

Summary

  • The biggest growth driver for Alibaba’s total revenue growth in the recent quarter was International commerce which reported 41% YoY revenue growth.
  • The international commerce segment contributed close to a quarter of the overall incremental revenue for Alibaba which shows the increasing importance of this business.
  • The losses within this segment have reduced significantly and we could see a breakeven from this business in the next quarter or two.
  • One of the chief competitors of the International commerce segment is Sea Limited which has seen a 90% erosion in market cap since hitting the peak in 2021.
  • Rapid growth in international commerce should help BABA gain additional growth runway and hedge against geographic risk making Alibaba stock more attractive.

Alibaba headquarter

maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is rapidly diversifying its revenue base which will help the company reduce China-centric headwinds and build a longer growth runway. In the recent quarter, the International Commerce segment reported YoY revenue growth of 41% compared

This article was written by

I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Tall Seller profile picture
Tall Seller
Yesterday, 11:59 PM
Comments (20.07K)
Still a Chinese company and that historical geopolitical horror show for investors is still front & center, right?
Greenhorn Investor profile picture
Greenhorn Investor
Yesterday, 11:55 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.7K)
Thank you for the article
