Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VICI Properties: A REIT Powerhouse In The Entertainment Space

Aug. 20, 2023 11:44 PM ETVICI Properties Inc. (VICI)2 Comments
Ash Anderson profile picture
Ash Anderson
2.57K Followers

Summary

  • VICI Properties owns a large portfolio of gaming destinations, including famous hotels and entertainment venues in Las Vegas.
  • The company has experienced strong financial growth, with increasing revenues and FFO, and a steadily increasing dividend.
  • Risks include share dilution and concentration of assets in Las Vegas, but the company's long-term leases and diversification efforts mitigate some of these risks.

Skyline of the Casinos and Hotels of Las Vegas Strip

Michael Jagla

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is a REIT that owns a large portfolio of hotels and entertainment destinations. These aren't just any old hotels; they are gaming destinations like Caesars Palace, the MGM Grand, and the Venetian in Las Vegas all sit in

This article was written by

Ash Anderson profile picture
Ash Anderson
2.57K Followers
I am a Software Engineer by trade and an avid market participant. Traditionally a long-only investor, I use home-grown software to find the best companies at the best prices. My investment philosophy is primarily high-quality firms. Firms that hold a significant advantage in their market, or demonstrate the ability to get to the peak. Software is my area of expertise, so my writing will frequently cover those in that sector. I also cover stocks that I consider to be high-quality, and investable that are outside the software world.Fans of video, please check out my YouTube channel where I also cover finance and stock research at youtube.com/ashanderson1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Mister Nobody profile picture
Mister Nobody
Today, 12:29 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (66)
Thanks for the note. I'll just keep hangin' on to this thing. It has been good to me so far.
M
MegaDivGuy
Yesterday, 11:55 PM
Premium
Comments (2.98K)
VICI is on my buy list, and in the imminent recession, should drop another 10%, or slightly more. I agree that issuance of equity to make lower quality purchases may change the investment thesis over time.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.