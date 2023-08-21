DavidLeshem

Introduction

This may sound like an extremely obvious statement, but I love companies with wide moats. Companies that will likely be around many decades from now, thanks to large footprints in important supply chains.

One of the most important supply chains in the world is the energy supply chain. It fuels our cars, heats our homes, and provides feedstock for the chemical industry - among many other things.

While the energy transition is progressing gradually, I am convinced that fossil fuels will be the cornerstone of our energy needs for a very long time.

As explained by Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), the goal is to somehow undo more than 120 years of fossil fuel growth within roughly 30 years - during an expected global population expansion of 1.8 billion people.

Don't get me wrong. I'm not against renewables. In fact, I'm a big supporter of nuclear energy, as it's the densest form of energy and a great way to get reliable and affordable energy.

However, especially with the rapid middle-class growth in Africa and Asia, I do not see a situation where demand for fossil fuels is fading anytime soon.

I believe the opposite will happen.

This means the United States is in a great spot. Not was the U.S. the backbone of oil supply growth since 2009, but it's also the world's largest natural gas producer, expected to boost production beyond 105 billion cubic feet per day in 2024.

Energy production and export require infrastructure. Without infrastructure, energy production growth or energy export isn't possible.

This brings me to the star of this article, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the world.

Founded in 1997, it offers a 6.5% dividend yield and is one of the biggest energy networks of oil and gas pipelines and terminals in North America.

Furthermore, this midstream company does not issue a K-1, which means it's treated as a normal C-Corp.

In June, I covered KMI in light of the LNG (liquid natural gas) bull case. Back then, it was part of a two-ticker article.

In this KMI-focused article, we'll discuss the company and its potential to reward its investors with juicy income and capital gains based on the bigger picture, including LNG, natural gas, commodity price fluctuations, and current economic developments.

So, let's get to it!

Owning America's Infrastructure

Founded by Rich Kinder and William Morgan in 1997, Kinder Morgan has become one of the largest midstream companies on the planet.

While size doesn't automatically translate to outperformance (I haven't seen evidence that it does), it does mean that the company has a wide moat, as its operations are key to maintaining America's energy security. On a side note, energy security is national security, which always helps to establish a moat.

The company makes most of its money in natural gas (62%), as it owns roughly 70 thousand miles of natural gas pipelines, managing 40% of U.S. natural gas flows.

At the risk of sounding repetitive, KMI manages 40% of the natural gas flows of the U.S., the most important natural gas producer in the world - especially in light of the Ukraine war. That's a mind-blowing number.

On a longer-term basis, the company projects substantial growth in U.S. natural gas demand, with an estimated increase of about 20 billion cubic feet per day between 2023 and 2028, equivalent to a 20% rise.

This growth is expected to be driven by a variety of factors, including LNG exports and demand from Mexico.

Roughly 13.5 Bcf per day of the projected growth is anticipated to come from LNG exports and Mexico exports, with additional demand from the power, residential, and commercial sectors.

On top of that, the company manages 1.7 million barrels of refined products to West and East Coast markets, it manages 140 terminals and 16 vessels, and it has the capacity to ship CO2 for various purposes, including enhanced oil production in the Permian, America's fastest-growing oil basin.

Another benefit of buying midstream companies is the fact that commodity price fluctuations aren't that influential. Upstream companies (oil producers) are highly sensitive to oil price changes. Kinder Morgan is not.

61% of its cash flows are from take-or-pay contracts, which entire KMI to payments regardless of whether its pipelines are used. It's like paying for Netflix (NFLX). You pay each month regardless of whether you watch its series and movies.

On top of that, 26% of its contracts are fee-based. These contracts pay the company based on volumes. Meaning even if gas prices were to fall, it wouldn't matter to KMI - unless prices fall so far that producers reduce output.

When looking at the company's EBITDA history, we see that EBITDA is steady. While 2020 caused a decline because of lower energy production and much lower demand, we see low volatility.

Having said that, there are two things to keep in mind here.

Growth is slow and mainly dependent on new pipelines, pricing, and using excess capacity. While investors' exposure to commodity price volatility is limited, they won't benefit as much as upstream investors during times of rising energy prices. They also won't suffer as much when commodity prices decline.

With that in mind, as we slowly head toward the dividend discussion of this article, it needs to be said that midstream operators are in a much better spot compared to a few years ago.

Especially during the volatile oil price years of 2014-2016, most midstream companies were heavily investing in new pipelines. Back then, midstream expansion in the U.S. was booming.

One of the reasons why companies like KMI have a wide moat is the costs tied to running and expanding a pipeline/terminal network. Between 2014 and 2016, the company spent roughly $4 billion per year on capital expenditures.

The good news is that KMI was still generating positive free cash flow. Most of its peers did not generate positive free cash flow back then, which led to massive stock price declines when oil prices collapsed in 2015.

Investors feared that midstream companies would soon see a toxic mix of negative free cash flow and lower pipeline demand.

The good news is that KMI is now in a much better spot. CapEx requirements are now below $2 billion, and its past investments have led to a rise in operating cash flow, leading to elevated free cash flow.

This is great news for its dividends.

The KMI Dividend

In the 2020-2022 period, the company spent roughly $1.7 billion per year on CapEx. That number is expected to rise to $2.5 billion in 2023-2025.

Free cash flow is expected to be close to $3.0 billion, which translates to a free cash flow yield close to 8%, covering the 6.5% dividend yield.

Leo Nelissen

It also helps that the company has a healthy balance sheet.

At the end of the second quarter, the company had $30.8 billion in net debt and a net debt (vs. adjusted EBITDA) ratio of 4.1x. The company has a BBB credit rating.

The company is satisfied with its debt levels, which translates to opportunistic buybacks.

Going forward, what we'd like to do is take a balanced approach. We do -- we will use balance sheet capacity for share repurchases if it makes sense, if the price makes sense for us to repurchase, but we want to do so in a way that's measured. We've worked really hard to improve our balance sheet. We've got it in a really good spot and we don't do anything to damage that, but we also want to take advantage of good share repurchase opportunities. - KMI 2Q23 Earnings Call

When adding rising free cash flow and healthy debt levels, we get fertile ground for shareholder distributions.

The company currently yields 6.5%.

Over the past five years, the dividend has been hiked by 11.5% per year (on average).

The dividend is protected by a cash payout ratio of roughly 84% using 2024-2025 free cash flow estimates. Please bear in mind that this includes growth CapEx. So, that's a healthy payout number.

On April 19, the company hiked its dividend by 1.8%.

The high average dividend growth rate of the past five years was mainly caused by the post-2016 jump. I believe low-single-digit growth rates are more likely going forward, which is fine, given the fact that the stock is yielding 6.5%.

Over the past three years, buybacks reduced the share count by less than 2%. However, the company is just now starting to ramp up buybacks.

I expect buybacks to slowly rise to 2-4% of its market cap (per year) in the next 5-8 years. This is solely based on lower growth CapEx down the road and consistent growth in operating cash flow.

Also, note that buybacks are opportunistic. In times of an elevated valuation, the company may refrain from buying back stock. It is likely to accelerate repurchases during share price declines.

We also repurchased over $203 million worth of shares in the quarter, which brings our total share repurchases for the year to almost 20 million shares repurchased at an average price of $16.61, creating what we think is very good value for our shareholders. - KMI 2Q23 Earnings Call

Having said that, while buybacks will likely help the company to outperform the stock prices of peers with higher debt levels and the inability to buy back stock, I don't care much for these buybacks.

The dividend is way more important here, and I would like to see higher dividend growth in the next few years to let KMI better compete with higher-yielding peers like Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer (ET), and Enbridge (ENB).

While KMI has outperformed the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), it has lagged behind some of its bigger peers with higher yields. Please note that ET and PLD are Master Limited Partnerships (they issue 1-Ks) and that ENB is a Canadian-based midstream C-Corp.

Having said that, I'm not surprised that KMI is buying back stock. It has an attractive valuation.

Valuation

KMI is trading at just 9.3x NTM EBITDA, which is a highly attractive valuation for a company that tends to trade close to 11-12x EBITDA.

Analysts seem to agree, as the company has a $20.30 consensus price target, which is 17% above the current price.

While I do not believe that KMI's stock price will take off unless economic growth shows a strong rebound in the next 1-2 months, I do believe that the stock is a good buy at prices between $15-$17 (and everything below that).

Given the tough economic environment, I do not rule out a few more buying opportunities down the road that could potentially cause its yield to rise toward 7%.

I give KMI a Buy rating to reflect its attractive valuation.

Furthermore, while KMI won't turn into a total return monster anytime soon, it has a good yield and a moat that can be seen from space.

Although it has some good peers with higher yields, I think KMI is a good buy for midstream investors looking to buy natural gas-focused companies without having to deal with K-1 forms.

Takeaway

In a world where energy supply chains are essential, Kinder Morgan emerges as a strong contender for income-oriented investors.

With a focus on reliable infrastructure, KMI's massive natural gas operations position it for long-term success.

Despite the energy transition, the demand for fossil fuels remains robust, especially with global population growth.

KMI's extensive pipeline network and terminals solidify its moat, while its dividend yield of 6.5% offers juicy income potential.

Managed as a C-Corp and backed by steady cash flows, KMI sidesteps commodity price volatility.

Rising free cash flow, healthy debt levels, and planned buybacks create fertile ground for consistent shareholder distributions/returns.

The company's attractive valuation makes it a compelling buy for those seeking reliable income without the complexities of K-1 forms.

Reasons To Be Bullish

Wide Moat and Energy Security : KMI's vital role in the energy supply chain ensures a strong competitive advantage and supports America's energy security.

: KMI's vital role in the energy supply chain ensures a strong competitive advantage and supports America's energy security. Steady Income Stream : KMI's reliable revenue from natural gas transportation contracts offers a stable income source insulated from commodity price fluctuations.

: KMI's reliable revenue from natural gas transportation contracts offers a stable income source insulated from commodity price fluctuations. Attractive Dividend Yield : With a 6.5% dividend yield, KMI provides an appealing income opportunity for investors.

: With a 6.5% dividend yield, KMI provides an appealing income opportunity for investors. Healthy Financials : KMI's robust balance sheet and manageable debt levels bolster its dividend payments and potential for share buybacks.

: KMI's robust balance sheet and manageable debt levels bolster its dividend payments and potential for share buybacks. Infrastructure Dominance : KMI's extensive pipeline network and control over U.S. natural gas flows solidify its competitive position in the energy infrastructure sector.

: KMI's extensive pipeline network and control over U.S. natural gas flows solidify its competitive position in the energy infrastructure sector. Attractive Valuation: Trading at a lower EBITDA multiple (9.3x NTM EBITDA) than historical averages presents an appealing investment opportunity.

Major risks are depressed commodity prices that reduce oil and gas drilling activity, prolonged elevated interest rates that make new projects more expensive, and overseas competition for LNG/refined exports.