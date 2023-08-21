Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JEPI: High Yield But Limited Upside

Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is a popular choice for income investors, offering a high distribution yield of 10.2%.
  • JEPI is an actively managed ETF with a low expense ratio of 0.35% and focuses on low beta stocks within the S&P 500.
  • The fund generates its high distribution yield through the use of derivatives, such as options, but has limited upside potential.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

High profits with ETF on the international stock exchanges

gopixa

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), has quickly become one of the most popular income ETF options for investors looking for high-yield investments. The ETF is only three years old, as it was launched during the pandemic back

no marketing to add

This article was written by

Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
9.65K Followers

Mark Roussin is an active Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of California. Mark has worked as a CPA, serving both public and private Real Estate corporations for over 10 years. Today, he provides his followers insights to both undervalued dividend stocks mixed with high-growth opportunities with a goal of them reaching financial freedom in the long-term. Mark tends to invest primarily in dividend stocks with a strong emphasis on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). 

Author of the weekly financial newsletter, "The Dividend Investor's Edge."


Mark has partnered with "iREIT on Alpha”, which is the premiere marketplace service that provides the best daily in-depth REIT research. The service boasts a community of like minded investors that also receive complete access to our various portfolios that you can track in real-time. Come check out all the exclusive content today!

-----------

DISCLAIMER: Mark is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The Information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. He asks that you perform your own due diligence or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, MSFT, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

V
Valuestocks007
Today, 10:47 AM
Premium
Comments (9.71K)
Is the yield still 10.2% annualized after the last 2 months of payments.. that might be an error.
D
Dividend payer
Today, 10:45 AM
Premium
Comments (2.35K)
JEPI limited upside vs SPY in long term (which from the current high valuation could be 10 plus years, who knows) BUT it does offer a 10% yield AND could appreciate 3-5% annually.

Which begs the question:

If you need to put money to work NOW and want monthly income, JEPI sure beats Real Estate at these lofty prices and 7% mortgage rates.
l
limbonic
Today, 10:06 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (75)
"the strategy they implore"?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.