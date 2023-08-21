Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Plug Power: Why Relying On Hope Isn't An Investment Strategy

Aug. 21, 2023 2:00 PM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG)NEE, SPX, SPY3 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I warned dip buyers to take profit in early August as PLUG looks well-primed to be hammered. By the time you read this, it's too late.
  • Plug Power has underdelivered yet again, as execution seems missing from its growth thesis. Investors can remain hopeful, but hope isn't an investment strategy.
  • Renewable energy leader NextEra Energy cautioned that green hydrogen projects could take longer to scale. As such, Plug Power's execution risks could intensify further.
  • With my Sell thesis playing out accordingly, I assessed the near-term downside had been fulfilled.
  • I return to the sidelines from here, assessing the battle between the buyers and sellers. Comment and let me know whether you agree.

Symbol of Hydrogen H2 from grass and green planet Earth

Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

I cautioned investors from adding to Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock in early August, as I highlighted that its holders could find themselves getting "rolled over." As such, I urged PLUG dip buyers who

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
27.22K Followers

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 2:24 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.99K)
Yup! I agreed with you before and agree with you now.
Thomas44 profile picture
Thomas44
Today, 2:10 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (341)
the CEO of this company is a pure promoter... P.T. Barnum like - imho
avoid is my rating on this stock and has been for years now - fwiw
Ptcamd77 profile picture
Ptcamd77
Today, 2:04 PM
Premium
Comments (1.11K)
Buying for the future. Could care a less day to day. Future!
