The Beauty Health Company: Stay On The Sidelines Until Q3 2023 Results Are Out

My recommendation for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) is a hold rating as I remain uncertain about the 2H23 performance. While management is confident in their outlook, the steep acceleration in growth from 3Q23 to 4Q23 is a lot to underwrite. Another uncertainty in the near term is that gross margin is expected to recover in 2H23 after a staggering 620bps decline in 2Q23. I expect the stock price in the near term to be detached from the fundamentals of the business as investors wait on the sidelines until 3Q23 before redetermining the value of the stock in the near term. Note that I previously gave SKIN a hold rating due to my concern regarding the uncertain recovery cadence for FY23.

2Q23 sales of $117.5 million were up 14% year-over-year and 2% higher than the consensus estimate of $114.9 million. Sales of consumables increased by 33.8% to $51.9 million, while sales of systems increased by only 1.2% to $65.6 million. Even though last quarter's growth was robust and in line with management's expectations, the issue lies with gross margin. The adjusted gross margin fell sharply by 620bps to 64.8%, well below the market consensus of 72.3%. According to management, the disappointment was due to customers' preference for buying a higher proportion of refurbished systems at a lower price point (17% of volume in 2Q23 vs. 1% in 2Q22). They also mentioned that higher financing rates, which put a strain on the customer base, led to a $4 million loss in sales, on top of the impact from mix. Customers also waited for the system's problems to be resolved before making purchases, which caused a delay in sales. As a result, expectations for FY23 gross margin were reduced. Nonetheless, management has reaffirmed optimism regarding gross margin by 2025 as both manufacturing pressures in China and planned value engineering projects begin to bear fruit. I expect this gross margin movement to weigh on SKIN's near-term stock performance until at least 3Q23 results are out, when the market will see if gross margin is improving sequentially as management guided. Assuming SKIN shows acceleration in 3Q23, I'll be optimistic about 4Q23 results, as the company will have an easy comp in 4Q22 (thanks to China reopening this year, better performance in EMEA, and price increases in consumables).

Zooming into China, I believe it remains a key growth opportunity. The higher-margin Chinese market has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, growing by 265%. Even so, at only 12% of total revenue, it is still a relatively insignificant figure. Since the size of the market is three times that of the United States, I anticipate that performance will accelerate and grow for a very long time. Datapoints released by management also support the long-term growth outlook in China. More than 40% of Chinese consumers anticipate increasing spending on health & beauty products, and management mentioned that skin is reported as the #2 health concern in China. In 4Q2, the company will roll out regionally specific personalized boosters, which I expect to accelerate growth, the question is the magnitude of acceleration.

I want us to take a closer look at one of our single biggest growth opportunities, China. Our business is nascent in China, a market we view with a potential of three times of that of the US. Skin is reported as the number two health concern amongst Chinese consumers and more than 40% of Chinese consumers expect to increase their spending on health and beauty products. Our gold standard positioning coupled with an accessible price point and flexibility for broader distribution and competitive devices is part of our recipe for success to capitalize on these tailwinds and drive penetration in the region. We expect to launch a collection of region-specific boosters starting with China and addressing the skin needs and preferences of our largest growth market. From 2Q2023 earnings call

All in all, I reiterate a hold rating as my concern remains whether SKIN can meet FY23 guidance. On the topline line, management expects 2H23 revenue in the range of $460 million to $480 million and 3Q sales of $110 to 120 million, which implies 4Q revenue of $146 to 156 million, a staggering growth of 49 to 59%. While I acknowledge there are multiple elements at play that could drive this, I note that this is a very steep acceleration from the 3Q23 growth. If we look at consensus estimates for 4Q23, they are only expecting 45% growth, indicating a lack of confidence. Also, another focus is whether gross margin can accelerate through the next two quarters. Hence, if we put everything together today, 3Q23 results will be a key determinant for the stock's performance this year. Since the earnings call is going to be sometime during November, it also means that management has 5 to 6 weeks of data into 4Q23, so the outlook for 4Q23 will be another determining factor. My take on SKIN is a hold rating. In terms of valuation, I would wait for 3Q23 results before modeling how the business will perform in the near term, especially with management's outlook for 4Q23 and FY24. I am less worried about the long-term outlook of the business as there are positive catalysts (like the China opportunity). The problem is near-term stock performance is likely to be rangebound as investors stay on the sidelines.

I maintain a hold rating for SKIN as uncertainties linger about its 2H23 performance. While management is optimistic, the steep growth acceleration from 3Q23 to 4Q23 is a big figure to underwrite in the model. The anticipated recovery in gross margin after a significant decline in 2Q23 further adds to uncertainties. I anticipate the stock to remain detached from fundamental factors as investors wait for 3Q23 results before reassessing its value. China's growth potential is promising, yet its impact on acceleration in the near term remains uncertain. My perspective on SKIN is to wait for 3Q23 results before determining its near-term performance.