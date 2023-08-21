Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buy The Dip When Blood Is In The Street

Aug. 21, 2023
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Commercial real estate companies have suffered due to predictions of a collapse, but experts recognize that this crisis has not yet occurred.
  • BrightSpire Capital has acquired properties through foreclosure, and their current book value reflects a potential increase in value if the properties are leased up.
  • Ares Commercial Real Estate has a conservative approach, with low leverage and the potential for future dividend growth. They are selectively opportunistic in their loan origination.
Profit driven hospital, premium medical insurance payment and high doctor bills expense concept with stethoscope, stacks of dollars and no people isolated on blue background

Moussa81

Co-authored with Treading Softly

It is a simple fact that there are vast fortunes that are formed in economic crises. During the Great Depression in the United States, many families established generational wealth that would continue to this day. During World

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
104.3K Followers

I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years of experience in the field.

Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% alongside steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our 7,500+ members, so they see their portfolios grow even while living off of their income! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. Our motto is: No one needs to invest alone!

In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona). I currently serve as a CEO of Aiko Capital Ltd, an investment research company incorporated in the UK. My Research and Articles have been featured on Forbes, Yahoo Finance, TheStreet, Investing.com, ETFdailynews, NASDAQ.Com, FXEmpire, and of course, on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on this page to get alerts whenever I publish new articles.

The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side, each of whom invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice. (We wouldn't follow it ourselves if we didn't truly believe it!)

In addition to myself, our experts include:

1) Treading Softly

2) Beyond Saving

3) Philip Mause

4) PendragonY

5) Hidden Opportunities

We cover all aspects and sectors in the high yield space including dividend stocks, CEFs, baby bonds, preferreds, REITs, and more! To learn more about “High Dividend Opportunities” and see if you qualify for a free trial, please check out our landing page:

Comments (10)

P
PortguyofVA
Today, 8:54 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (361)
Thank you for the article. I'm long BRSP and will add below $6. Looking to buy ACRE between $6 and $8.
M
Mike-SC
Today, 8:18 AM
Premium
Comments (223)
Interesting article in the WSJ today. Commercial retail vacancy rate is at an 18 year low of 4.8%. That has to be good news for REITs with a higher exposure in that area.

On the other hand, commercial office vacancy rate is at a 30 year high of 18.2%. I am not sure we have seen the bottom yet...IMHO
Franz-Joachim Kauffels profile picture
Franz-Joachim Kauffels
Today, 7:54 AM
Comments (857)
Hi Rida ! Thank You for this great article !! As You know I am a fan of ARCC and ACRE since many years. So I could not understand the problems which sent my ACRE 12 % down. Your article gives the answers and as always I can understand what You want to express. All the best :-)))
A
AZ BOY
Today, 7:51 AM
Comments (1.21K)
BRSP has lost 68% of its stock value in just 5 years… Trying to catch a falling knife is dangerous….not touching this either..
LuukWierenga profile picture
LuukWierenga
Today, 7:35 AM
Premium
Comments (165)
No MPW?
O
Optician52
Today, 7:40 AM
Comments (249)
@LuukWierenga Bought Friday 6.50 and I'll probably regret it !
Franz-Joachim Kauffels profile picture
Franz-Joachim Kauffels
Today, 7:57 AM
Comments (857)
@LuukWierenga MPW is more than dead and Your money too if You buy them. If You want fun and thrill AND a good place for Your money, try WWE. All the best :-))
