SFL Corporation: Time To Sell One-Third Of My Position

Aug. 21, 2023 4:05 AM ETSFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL)1 Comment
Fun Trading
  • SFL Corporation reported a quarterly income of $0.13 per diluted share, down from $0.45 in the same quarter last year.
  • The company signed a drilling contract in Canada with a subsidiary of Equinor ASA, estimated to be worth $100 million.
  • SFL's total U.S. GAAP operating revenues consolidated were $173.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • I recommend selling one-third of your position between $10.85 and $11.

Introduction

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) released its second quarter 2023 results on August 17, 2023.

Note: This article updates my May 16, 2023 article. I have followed SFL's quarterly Seeking Alpha results since Sept. 2014.

Fun Trading
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SFL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

My rating is HOLD for my long-term position and SELL for the trading part. I intend to buy back on any significant retracement.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

petergo007
Today, 4:26 AM
thank you for the article, I feel it's fair and balanced and you have included points that may not have been mentioned in other articles.

I, and I maybe out on a limb with this, can't understand, if you have gone negative on this company, why sell only 35% of your shares, sell them all.

If you respond and claim you still like something about SFL, why not simply hold?

Different horses for different courses, I guess

cheers
GL

discl: long and intend buying
