Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Harbor Diversified: Waiting For Fair Value To Exceed Liquidation Value

Aug. 21, 2023 9:00 AM ETHarbor Diversified, Inc. (HRBR)
Jacob Franklin profile picture
Jacob Franklin
289 Followers

Summary

  • Harbor Diversified trades at only 15% above my conservative estimation of liquidation value.
  • The next six months offer three high-likelihood shots on goal to increase Harbor Diversified's intrinsic value.
  • The last 6 months have been hard for Harbor Diversified. But early indicators show that the next 6 months should be better.
Air traffic colored

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

I published my first article on Harbor Diversified (OTCPK:HRBR) about half a year ago. My thesis has not changed. The company trades at slightly above my conservative liquidation estimate. It has three shots on goal in the next six months

This article was written by

Jacob Franklin profile picture
Jacob Franklin
289 Followers
I'm a value based investor. I look for long term buy and hold opportunities in strong companies that are trading below my estimation of fair value. In addition to individual stocks, I hold broad based stock and bond indexes in my personal investment portfolio.I'm a millennial investor who started investing in 2016. I'm a software engineer by trade and try to apply the same analysis skills to my stock write ups.All articles are written for educational purposes. Do your own diligence before buying. Feedback is appreciated and encouraged.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HRBR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.