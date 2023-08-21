Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sandy Spring Bancorp: Seems To Be Falling Behind On Some Metrics

Aug. 21, 2023 5:02 AM ETSandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR)
JB Research profile picture
JB Research
99 Followers

Summary

  • Sandy Spring Bancorp is facing increased competition and struggling to generate solid returns.
  • The company's loans are increasing, but it is unable to translate this into higher interest fees.
  • SASR's share price has fallen, and it may take several quarters for the company to see margin expansion and loan growth.

Insurance concept. Protection against a possible eventuality. Hand holding umbrella icon and House, Car, Family and Health icon on wooden block for assurance life concept.

Wipada Wipawin

Introduction

The industry consisting of regional banks has been anything but stable this year as the meltdown of two of the largest players in the space caused a ripple effect across many markets. For Sandy Spring Bancorp (

This article was written by

JB Research profile picture
JB Research
99 Followers
JB Research is focusing primarily on the finance sector and building up a solid dividend portfolio from the investments that are found. The long-term outlook is to always generate adequate capital returns from investments and build a solid foundation of wealth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.