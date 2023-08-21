Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Google's Anchor Service Can Outperform Cloud Business

Aug. 21, 2023 5:32 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)SPOT
Bluesea Research
Summary

  • YouTube subscription business is rapidly growing which could make it one of the key drivers of future revenue growth.
  • In the recent quarter, Google Other segment reported YoY revenue growth of 24.3% with an annualized revenue base of over $30 billion.
  • Most analysts have highlighted the 28% YoY growth of Google Cloud, however, YouTube subscription has better growth potential with lower competition.
  • At the current growth trajectory, YouTube Premium subscriptions should cross 250 million by the end of 2025 which would make it a market leader in the streaming business.
  • YouTube subscription provides a good anchor service for Google to add future subscription-based options making it very important for the long-term potential of Google stock.

Google Chicago office. Google is a technology company known for cloud computing, search engine, browser and online advertising.

jetcityimage

Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) recent earnings result has shown some good progress in key metrics. One of the fastest year-on-year growth segments was Google Other. This segment consists of Google Play, hardware, YouTube subscription, and a few other services. The revenue for this segment increased from $6.5

Bluesea Research
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

