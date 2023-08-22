Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Roku's Premium Is Still Evident, Despite The Recent Correction

Aug. 22, 2023 9:00 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)
Summary

  • Roku's FY2024 positive adj EBITDA target appears to be ambitious, thanks to its underwhelming FQ3'23 guidance and declining ARPUs.
  • Its user engagement appears to have peaked as well, with stagnant streaming hours despite the growth in Active Users.
  • For now, the CTV ad-spending appears to be a promising tailwind, though ROKU may have to contend with YouTube, NFLX, and DIS, amongst others.
  • Combined with ROKU's apparent premium forward EV/EBITDA valuation of 27.6x against the sector median of 8.33x, patience may be a more prudent choice for now.
izusek/iStock via Getty Images

The ROKU Investment Thesis Is Still Overly Optimistic, With Premium Valuations

We previously covered Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock in May 2023, rating the stock as a Hold (Neutral) since we believed that there might be more attractive entry points ahead, attributed to the

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

