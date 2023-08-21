Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Edwards Lifesciences: Rising Dominance In Structural Heart Disease

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
20 Followers

Summary

  • Edwards Lifesciences is the global leader in medical devices for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring.
  • Their Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement technology dominates the market and is expected to continue its leading position.
  • EW's growth is driven by the under-penetrated TAVR market and advancements in surgical structural heart and critical care therapies.

Anesthetist Working In Operating Theatre Wearing Protecive Gear checking monitors while sedating patient before surgical procedure in hospital

stefanamer

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is the global leader in medical devices for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Their products are used to replace or repair a patient's diseased or defective heart valve. The Edwards SAPIEN family of valves is

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
20 Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.