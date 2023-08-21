Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wall Street Breakfast: Is There Another Alternative?

Aug. 21, 2023 7:30 AM ET7 Comments
Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.

Getty Images

Survey Monday

Which of the following do you currently think is the best long-term investment (holding for at least a year)?

· Stocks and mutual funds
· Treasuries and other bonds
· Real estate and REITs
· Gold, oil or other commodities
· Money market funds or savings accounts

Take the survey here and don't forget to share your thoughts in the WSB comments section.


Need more info? Come back to the survey after reading the top story below.

Is there another alternative?

Investing since the global financial crisis and coronavirus pandemic has been heavily rooted in TINA, an acronym that stands for "there is no alternative." While the Fed's aggressive hiking cycle weighed on the performance of the stock market last year, stocks have been in rebound mode for most of 2023. The S&P 500 Index (SP500) is still up 14% YTD, but it has pulled back nearly 5% over the first three weeks of August, as the yield on the 10-year Treasury (US10Y) broke out of the 3.25%–4% band it had been trading in for much of the year.

Snapshot: Market pullbacks are common, especially when equities have been advancing at a rapid pace for months, but many are now assessing some new dynamics that could influence their investing strategies. There's a fresh realization that rates could stay higher for longer despite some initial forecasts and hopes of cuts starting in 2024. The Bank of Japan recently lifted the bands on its long-term yields, giving the country - which is the largest foreign holder of U.S. Treasurys pegged at $1.1T - less of a reason to buy U.S. debt. Bill Ackman's Pershing Square, as well as other hedge funds, have also been shorting Treasuries en masse after the Treasury increased the size of longer-term debt sales to address mounting borrowing needs.

Another factor prompting the "higher for longer" outlook is that economic growth still seems to be running well above Fed estimates even under the current market forces. Fears of higher government deficits, which resulted in a downgrade by Fitch, as well as sticky inflation, could also extend the cautious tone of the U.S. central bank. Investors will get the latest dose of Fed commentary later this week as Chair Jerome Powell takes the stage at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Wyoming.

Outlook: "Doom and gloom" and "stocks only go up" predictions are a dime a dozen in the market, and while it is important to be aware of volatility, it is more important to revisit portfolios at regular intervals. That could include diversification, or staying in long-term positions and not getting too emotional. Investors that do want to try out new areas or sectors of the market are advised to conduct research analysis before making any decision, or use comparison tools, screeners, analyst rankings or even joining an investing group to discover real-time investing or trading ideas. Take the WSB survey.

Advanced weapons

The Netherlands and Denmark have confirmed that they will deliver dozens of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, days after the U.S. approved the transfer of the aircraft to Kyiv. It remains unclear when the first Lockheed-built (LMT) F-16s will fly, but officials said Ukrainian pilots would need at least six months of training on the aircraft. U.S. Air Force General James Hecker also noted that this may not be an immediate game-changer for Ukraine as getting F-16 squadrons ready for battle could take 4-5 years. The U.S. has previously made other U-turns on supplying more advanced weapons to Kyiv, including heavy artillery, M1 Abrams tanks and the Patriot missile defense system. (8 comments)

Speed bump

General Motors' (GM) Cruise may need to tap the brakes in California as the state's DMV directed the automaker to cut its robotaxi fleet by 50% following a crash involving a fire truck. The state agency is also investigating other recent incidents involving Cruise vehicles in San Francisco. Cruise explained the crash, saying "The AV identified the emergency vehicle almost immediately... the confines of this intersection make visual identification more challenging as it is significantly occluded by buildings." Cruise's robotaxis were cleared for operation in San Francisco earlier this month, which SA analyst Michael McGrath said proved the technology's viability and market acceptance, while presenting a unique investment opportunity. (43 comments)

Shipping wars

Amazon (AMZN) is restarting a shipping service it had paused in the early days of the pandemic, a development that could add competitive pressure for FedEx (FDX) and UPS (UPS). Amazon Shipping allows sellers to ship Amazon orders or products sold on other sites, while businesses must sell on Amazon (AMZN) to be eligible for the service, a spokesperson confirmed to Seeking Alpha. Amazon has already been making gains with delivery speeds, with more than half of Prime orders across the top 60 U.S. metro areas arriving the same day or the next during Q2. Meanwhile, a surge in transportation and labor costs prompted the three shipping giants to encourage customers to use access points to pick up packages, instead of having them delivered to a home address. (76 comments)

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan +0.3%. Hong Kong -1.8%. China -1.2%. India +0.4%.
In Europe, at midday, London +0.5%. Paris +1.1%. Frankfurt +0.7%.
Futures at 7:00, Dow +0.3%. S&P +0.4%. Nasdaq +0.6%. Crude +0.9% to $81.42. Gold flat at $1,917.20. Bitcoin -0.8% to $25,942.
Ten-year Treasury Yield +5 bps to 4.30%.

Today's Economic Calendar

No events scheduled

Companies reporting earnings today »

What else is happening...

China stimulus: Central bank modestly cuts one-year loan prime rate.

Bill Ackman, Boaz Weinstein make rival bid for Sculptor Capital (SCU).

Goldman Sachs (GS) board to discuss dissent over CEO next month.

DuPont (DD) to sell 80.1% stake in Delrin business, valuing unit at $1.8B.

Union at General Dynamics' (GD) Bath Iron Works OKs new labor deal.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) pops as Q4 results overpower guidance.

Meta Platforms (META) could launch Threads web version this week.

Here’s what Maui wildfires mean for Allstate (ALL), other P&C insurers.

RSV jab sales for elderly expected to top $10B by 2030 in G7 nations.

EU hits gas storage target early, but prices surge on Australia strike fears.

This article was written by

Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers
Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It's designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including on mobile devices), and is published before 7:30 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast readership of over 3.4 million includes many from the investment-banking and fund-management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day: http://seekingalpha.com/account/email_preferences Podcast RSS feed: https://www.spreaker.com/show/5725002/episodes/feed

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

deercreekvols profile picture
deercreekvols
Today, 8:50 AM
Comments (24.71K)
Survey Monday starts off the week. The best long-term investment? Interesting choices. Not sure if cryptocurrency is included somehow in the choices. In any event, get out and vote!

Futures looking brighter. Take shades with you today, just in case.

Shipping wars? Feels like we have been down this road before. We own shares in all three companies mentioned and don't see any of them taking a significant hit or gaining a significant advantage.

My current viewable screen for WSB is about 1/3 of what it should be. Big advertising push with bottom screen banner for SA Premium. It's your site, but just wanted to say that this doesn't make things very user-friendly.

Robotaxi talk and it is GM in the spotlight. In the year 2020, it was promised that Tesla would have 1 million robotaxis on the road by the end of the year. This promise was changed to having 1 million people in FSD Beta by the end of 2022. Don't recall seeing any promises from GM or Waymo, of that matter. Just results.

I'm sorry but I'm just thinking of the right words to say
I know they don't sound the way I planned them to be
But if you wait around a while I'll make you fall for me
I promise, I promise you

Bitcoin kicks off the week under $26,000. The chance to regain the one all-important level of $27,000 is back in play. Investing.com listed the following reasons for Bitcoin's crash last week. Elon Musk’s SpaceX reportedly selling its Bitcoin holdings, the bankruptcy of a Chinese property giant, and fears of interest rate hikes. Minutes after a WSJ article on SpaceX's sale of Bitcoin, Bitcoin dropped more than 6%. This is a fact and if some random comment claims that SpaceX had nothing to do with Bitcoin's drop and has no proof, seek out proof from experts in the sector.

Seeing that the site formerly known as Twitter, now called X, will be removing the "block" feature from the platform. Users, at some point, will lose the ability to block others comments. Ironically, Elon Musk stated he was using the block feature, while it still exists, to block comments from Twitter users who want the feature to remain in place. Block, or mute, as some sites call such features, act as great way to eliminate seeing comments from users that you choose to block. Hoping that Seeking Alpha continues to provide users with the mute function.

Let's ring that bell and kick off another trading day!

Have a great day everyone. Stay safe out there.
S
SB Pirate
Today, 8:46 AM
Comments (2.36K)
My general view/strategy going forward until late October as posted on Fear and Greed Trader in reply to another poster.
I am adopting the path the SP500 took in 1987 at least until after option-x on October 20. That means a recovery rally after these 3 past weeks of selling that takes us up to somewhere ? and sets the trap. The rally may have started last Friday. The most dangerous time will be between Sept option-x and Oct option -x imo. My intention is to be out of everything being held overnight during that time frame and going back to only using 2x etfs to trade for that time period. As I recall the morning of Oct 19, 1987 started out down but fairly benign with little hint what was coming in the afternoon. I do not recall there being any news that day to trigger a crash, it was all generated by internal market actions around some theory about downside insurance which fed on itself. I think it's going to be the same this time. No special news, just and event waiting to happen. My guess is the 0dte option traders will get the blame after the crash (if there is a crash) as once the ball clearly starts down hill they have all the incentive to pile on. Right now is a good time to review the schedule for market "circuit breaker levels" and know where those levels are relative to the SP500 weekly and then daily as the markets close in on the time window above. Crashes are extremely rare events, but they do happen. I hope I am wrong, but I am more interested in surviving at my age than making a killing. I am also posting too much and wearing myself out, plus we are coming into the hurricane surf season so this post will allow me to post less or until my strategy changes.
All the best!
matttrakker profile picture
matttrakker
Today, 8:35 AM
Comments (1.94K)
Oil. 100% allocation.
S
SB Pirate
Today, 8:29 AM
Comments (2.36K)
Regarding today's survey, please come back and ask it after the end of October or maybe make it a quarterly event. I like to know what other traders/investors are thinking. As for me, I chose commodities because no matter what happens in the USA the rest of the 8 billion people on the planet will chug along. Also maybe have an allocation question for each category and add foreign currency, crypto and cash in the mattress to the categories as well?
f
fujilomi
Today, 8:27 AM
Comments (10.03K)
Yes, about 5.5% almost risk free on short term Treasuries is a very nice alternative for ammo for traders like me. Pullbacks and corrections are perfectly normal even in a secular long term uptrend. If you are young and don't have the time to do homework to trade, dollar cost average and hold good, diversified stuff like SPY or IVV is a good strategy, ignoring volatility. If you don't have time to do homework and technical analysis, individual stocks are risky, anything can happen longer term, the nifty 50 of long ago are not so nifty anymore. Even the market darlings like Apple can be in trouble WHEN China invades Taiwan, probable sanctions will disrupt supply chains. Apple is trying to diversify away from China, but the question is, will it be in time.
fastmph profile picture
fastmph
Today, 8:33 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.97K)
@fujilomi
Buying short-term treasuries here is a no-brainer if you believe a recession is coming. The S&P ALWAYS bottoms during or shortly after recessions, reliably since 1949.
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
Today, 8:21 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.25K)
Dear Readers,

We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here - seekingalpha.com/... - to join the separate political discussion.

Purely political comments on this Wall Street Breakfast article will be removed by moderators.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.