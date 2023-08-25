Low Volatility: Not A Friend To Option Writers
Summary
- I have been actively using options strategies, specifically Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts, since retiring in 2019, after pausing my trading which dates back to the mid-1980s.
- One of the important inputs to the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model is volatility. Recent low levels are reducing premiums writers can achieve.
- I show how that drop in volatility effected my use of CSP trades and how the jump in interested earn on the cash can offset some/all of the lost ROI.
Introduction
My regular readers know that since I retired in 2019, I have had active options strategies for writing some Covered Calls but mainly Cash Secured Puts. While it is the individual stock or fund's volatility that matters, I am sure the overall market volatility heavily influences stock/fund value. This is what the VIX Index has done, which is a tradable measure on the market's risk level.
Currently market volatility is near historic lows, this is not good for option writers.
How option pricing works
Developed in 1973, the Black-Scholes model was the first widely used mathematical method to calculate the theoretical value of an option contract. The model generates the fair price or theoretical value for a call or a put option based on six variables: volatility, type of option, underlying stock price, time, strike price, and risk-free rate.
Like most models, the Black-Scholes model makes certain assumptions, most of which are questionable in the real world.
- No dividends are paid out during the life of the option.
- Markets are random (i.e., market movements cannot be predicted).
- There are no transaction costs in buying the option.
- The risk-free rate and volatility of the underlying asset are known and constant.
- The returns of the underlying asset are normally distributed.
- The option is European and can only be exercised at expiration.
The first assumption might not be true but option makers take it into account if there are dividend payments, especially one near the expiration date. The last assumption does not match what most Seeking Alpha option writers use: American style options that can be exercised at any time.
The following formula and inputs are sourced from wallstreetmojo.com
The first computes the price of a call option C:
with
The following formula computes the price of a put option P:
where the inputs are:
- In this equation, N equals the cumulative distribution function of the standard normal distribution. It represents a standard normal distribution with mean = 0 and standard deviation = 1
- T-t refers to the maturity period (in years).
- St is the underlying asset's spot price.
- K denotes the strike price.
- r represents the risk-free rate.
- Ó symbolizes the underlying assets' return volatility. This effects the d1 and d2 values.
The above linked article goes into much more detail than I thought necessary here to make my point: low volatility is not an option writer's friend.
Volatility's effect on option prices
To show how volatility affects option prices, I will use a free option calculator I use at times. I picked Tesla (TSLA) for it high volatility, which was 42 at the time of this writing. I chose to use a 3-mo ATM strike price.
If I cut the volatility by 10%, the value of the Call option dropped 10+%; the Put option 12+%.
With a 50% drop in volatility, the Call price only drops 46% but the Put price dropped more, 53%. While close, it is not linear. Volatility's effect also changes with the distance the strike price is from the current price. Using strikes 10% away, the Call price dropped 17% while the Put price dropped again more: 20%.
Effect on my use of CSP trades instead of CDs
In my Using Cash Secured Puts, Not CDs article, I explained how I started using mostly index-based ETFs, like the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) to enhance my return on the cash I wanted to hold in my taxable account. Here are all my trades used for that purpose.
Several things stand out:
- Strikes used were all deep OTM to reduce the risk of being assigned. That is also why I mainly use ETFs, not stocks, for this strategy.
- More recent Open positions are usually at or over 3-months in length. Another advantage of using IWM is it trades quarter-end options.
- As volatility dropped, so did the ROIs I was able to earn without taking on more risk. This is very evident in the last three trades listed.
This chart summarizes the data by how deep the OTM strike was at the time the trade was executed. I excluded the OTMs with only one trade.
Annualized ROIs have consistently dropped since I started writing CSPs against the IWM ETF across all OTM levels. The lower volatility has effected the swallower OTMs more than the deeper ones, too.
Portfolio strategy
Interest rates, via the risk-free rate, influence option prices too, but not by anywhere near what a change in volatility does. Using the first Tesla example and putting the risk-free rate to what is being near last summer, we get the following.
A 95% drop in the risk-free rate only reduce the Call price by 7%. On the other hand, the Put price went up by 4.7%.
Assuming one is writing Calls against existing positions, as interest rates rise, the "opportunity cost" climbs too. I'm sure that is built into the formulas but I never learn calculus enough to decipher those formulas and explains why that reduces the value of a Call option. The rate change also affected the Delta variable slightly, helping to explain the price movements in both options.
As for us CSP writers, the lower ROIs due to the lower volatility might be totally offset if your broker, like Fidelity, is paying market rates for the cash backing those trades. A year ago, to make a 10% annualized ROI, the option had to provide 99.99% of the return. Today, the option ROI only needs to be near 5% to achieve the same results.
Final thoughts
While today's low volatility hurts premium income, the fact that the idle cash backing CSP trades helps offset that loss. One positive is the odds of getting assigned also drops as the market calms down. When writing CSPs using stocks, my guidelines are:
- Rule #1: Never write a strike you are not willing to take ownership with.
- Use a probability calculator and pick strikes with under a 25% probability. This is based on the risk level I like.
- Spread the risk. I limit my exposure to 5-8% of the account's value.
- Don't have more open positions than what you can keep track of.
- Being willing to closed out early, roll open positions, and swallow losses. I have other articles that deal with those strategies.
