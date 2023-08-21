seb_ra

Elevator Pitch

I have a Hold investment rating for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares. With my earlier write-up for Dada Nexus published on June 6, 2023, my focus was on the preview of DADA's Q2 2023 results and the evaluation of the company's shareholder capital return initiatives.

In this current update, I review Dada Nexus' actual financial performance for the second quarter of the year and assess DADA's Q3 2023 prospects. Considering Dada Nexus' unexciting third quarter outlook and mixed Q2 results, I keep my Hold rating for DADA unchanged.

Shares Have Been On A Rollercoaster Ride Following Results Announcement

Dada Nexus' Q2 2023 financial results were released last week on August 15 after the market closed, and DADA's shares have been pretty volatile in the past couple of days.

DADA's stock price rose by +5.2% and +1.3% on August 16 and August 17, respectively. But the company's shares subsequently fell -10.6% on Friday, August 18, the final trading day of the prior week. This meant that Dada Nexus' last traded stock price of $4.97 as of August 18 was -4.8% below its share price of $5.22 on August 15 before the second quarter earnings announcement.

With respect to valuations, the market values Dada Nexus at 0.72 times (source: S&P Capital IQ) consensus forward next twelve months' price-to-revenue now, which is just 12% above the stock's year-to-date price-to-revenue through multiple of 0.64 times.

The company's recent share price performance and current valuations appear to be consistent with its mixed Q2 2023 results and unexciting Q3 2023 outlook as detailed in the subsequent sections.

Second Quarter Revenue Was In Line, But Profitability Was Weaker Than Expected

It was a mixed set of results for Dada Nexus in the second quarter of the current year.

DADA's actual Q2 2023 topline of RMB2,811 million met the sell-side analysts' expectations, considering that the market's consensus second quarter revenue estimate was RMB2,807 million as per S&P Capital IQ data.

But Dada Nexus' revenue growth moderated from +27.2% YoY in Q1 2023 to +23.2% YoY for Q2 2023, and this was the company's slowest rate of topline expansion for the last five quarters in YoY terms.

The company noted at its Q2 2023 earnings call that an increasing number of brands in China are "allocating more ad (advertising) dollars to our platform", but it admitted that the Chinese "economy and consumption" witnessed "a modest recovery" for 1H 2023. This explains why Dada Nexus' topline growth slowed in the second quarter but still remained in line with expectations.

Separately, DADA recorded positive quarterly normalized net income for the first time in its history in Q2 2023, but the company's second quarter operating profitability fell short of expectations.

Dada Nexus reported a Q2 2023 non-GAAP adjusted net profit of +RMB8.4 million. This represented a significant improvement as compared to the company's normalized net losses of -RMB182.0 million and -RMB395.6 million for Q1 2023 and Q2 2022, respectively. DADA's bottom line benefited from an -11.7 percentage points YoY contraction in selling and marketing costs-to-revenue ratio to 40.4% in the most recent quarter.

But DADA's actual second quarter EBIT of -RMB28.6 million was worse than the sell-side consensus Q2 2023 EBIT projection of -RMB5.3 million (source: S&P Capital IQ). Dada Nexus' operating profit for the recent quarter was negatively impacted by a +20.0% jump in operations and support costs from RMB1,431.3 million for Q2 2022 to RMB1,716.8 million in Q2 2023. The company attributed the higher operations and support expenses to "an increase in rider costs" at its second quarter results briefing.

In summary, Dada Nexus' Q2 2023 performance was mixed. I touch on DADA's near-term financial outlook in the subsequent section.

Expectations Of Slower Topline Growth And Lower Earnings In Q3 2023

DADA's prospects for the upcoming quarter are unexciting. While the company is expected to register revenue expansion and positive earnings in the third quarter of this year, it is likely that it will achieve slower topline growth and lower earnings for the current quarter.

Dada Nexus is guiding for the company's sales to increase by +21.8% YoY from RMB2,380.2 million in the second quarter of the year to RMB2,900.0 million for Q3 2023 as per the mid-point of its guidance. The sell-side analysts are of the view that DADA's actual Q3 2023 revenue growth will be an even slower +20.9% on a YoY basis as per consensus estimates taken from S&P Capital IQ. As a comparison, Dada Nexus' Q2 2023 and Q3 2022 topline growth rates in local currency or RMB terms were higher at +23.2% YoY and +41.1% YoY, respectively.

The relatively more modest Q3 2023 topline growth outlook for DADA is no surprise, taking into account China's recent economic numbers. Seeking Alpha News reported recently on August 15, 2023 that retail sales growth for China slowed from +3.1% YoY in June 2023 to +2.5% YoY for July 2023, which also came in below the consensus forecast of +4.5%. As indicated in the company's media releases, Dada Nexus runs "one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms" and "a leading local on-demand delivery platform" in the country, so its business performance is closely linked to consumer demand in China.

As per the consensus financial projections sourced from S&P Capital IQ, the analysts see DADA's normalized net profit declining from RMB8.4 million in Q2 2023 to RMB2.9 million for Q3 2023, which seems to be aligned with recent management commentary.

The company did stress at its second quarter results call that "we don't expect to grow the bottom line profitability and margin very quickly in the very short term, especially under the current macroeconomic outlook." In addition, DADA highlighted at the company's most recent quarterly earnings briefing that it will try to strike a "balance" between "topline growth" and "bottom line growth." These comments provided by Dada Nexus' management suggests that one shouldn't expect a significant improvement in DADA's profit margins in the near term.

In a nutshell, Q3 2023 is most probably going to be an uneventful quarter for DADA in terms of both revenue growth and profitability improvement.

Concluding Thoughts

I continue to assign a Hold rating to Dada Nexus. The company's Q2 2023 performance and Q3 2023 outlook don't give me any good reasons to raise my investment rating for DADA. A Neutral view of Dada Nexus is fair for now, as DADA has yet to prove that the company can achieve strong profitability on a consistent basis.