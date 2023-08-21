Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
China Surprises, While The Dollar Begins Week Softer

  • Chinese banks failed to pass through last week's 15 bp cut fully into the lending prime rates, which was a major disappointment.
  • The yuan and yen are softer, as are more local Asian currencies, while most G10 currencies are posting small gains against the greenback.
  • Asia-Pacific equities were mixed. Japan and South Korea saw gains in equities, while China and Hong Kong saw declines.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is snapping a four-day slide and isup about 0.8% in late morning turnover.
  • US index futures are posting modest gains.

The new week, which features the BRICS meeting and the Jackson Hole symposium, is off to a quiet start. The failure of Chinese banks to pass through last week's 15 bp cut fully into the lending prime rates was

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

