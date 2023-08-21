Broadcom Preview: At 17x FCF, I'm Very Bullish
Summary
- Broadcom's investment thesis remains strong.
- Markets are pausing on the advancement of artificial intelligence.
- An earnings preview suggests positive results for Broadcom.
Investment Thesis
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), the semiconductor company providing specialized processors and chips, is set to report its fiscal Q3 2023 results next week, on Thursday, August 31 after hours.
While I acknowledge that the AI theme has taken a breather, I also declare that Broadcom isn't a me-too AI play. I put the emphasis here on three different elements:
- Broadcom's underlying prospects are set to accelerate in the next twelve months.
- Its strong free cash flows are being underappreciated by investors.
- And paying 17x next year's free cash flow provides investors with a margin of safety.
In sum, there's a lot to be bullish about for AVGO, even as I note some pesky considerations in the investment thesis to be mindful of.
Investors Take a Breather on AI
One of the main themes that has carried the market in 2023 has taken a breather. Investors now question whether AI is truly going to reaccelerate a company's growth prospects. Or whether investors may have gotten a little too excited?
Since the start of August, Broadcom and other semi-companies have seen their share prices slide. In the graphic above I highlight the poster child, Nvidia (NVDA), as well as others too.
And as you can see above, the market has not been discerning, with all companies seeing their share prices sliding irrespective of their intrinsic value, prospects, and valuations.
However, I argue that investors should not fear. After all, at times it may be difficult to remember, but stocks never move in straight lines. No matter how attractive a company's prospects are or how cheap a stock is relative to its intrinsic value, stocks never move in straight lines. And that works both on the way up and on the way down.
This advice is so simple that it becomes a platitude. But this helpful advice is often forgotten. In fact, I argue that it's actually healthier for the market to take a slight pullback from time to time rather than getting too caught up as it did in 2020, only to dramatically fall as it did in 2022.
With that framework in mind, let's discuss what investors should think about as we head into fiscal Q3 2023 earnings next week.
Fiscal Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Here I highlight 3 considerations that readers should be mindful of.
Firstly, investors' expectations for Broadcom are already rather muted. Investors are eyeing decelerating revenue growth rates. That becomes a much easier hurdle to impress against, rather than if its revenue growth rates were accelerating.
Secondly, and perhaps even more important, I believe that looking out to fiscal 2024 (next fiscal year), Broadcom's earnings call will put a focus on Broadcom's re-accelerating growth prospects to do with its AI exposure.
Broadcom will use the earnings call to remind investors that approximately 15% of its total semiconductor revenues for the quarter ending October will come from its AI business. This revenue stream is already delivering more than $1.2 billion in revenues for the quarter that Broadcom is in right now. And that this revenue stream is growing at 100% y/y.
Thirdly, as close followers of mine know, I recommend that investors don't fight The Street.
What I mean here is that you want to be investing alongside the Street, as analysts continue to slowly and steadily increase their revenue consensus figures for a company. Why is this important?
Because when analysts are in the process of downward revising their financial models and issuing sell (or underweight) recommendations, that can put a ceiling on a stock. In fact, it's often said that just one bearish analyst can outweigh 10 bullish analysts.
Finally, in the next section, we'll discuss AVGO's valuation.
AVGO Valuation - 17x Next Year's FCF is Cheap
I'm an inflection investor. What I'm looking for is a change in a company's narrative, when a company's free cash flows are not being fully appreciated.
As such, I contend that Broadcom's 50% free cash flow margins are not being given enough weight by the market. Most investors recognize that outside of the AI space, semiconductor companies have been through a challenging 2023. That is to be expected after the dramatic growth the sector benefited from in the 2020-2021 period.
But I argue that this story won't end like this. Yes, the news coming out from other semi-companies which have recently reported, for instance, Texas Instruments (TXN) and Wolfspeed (WOLF), don't inspire hope that the sector has in actuality reached its trough quarter.
That being said, I argue that investors need to form a view on calendar 2024. The market is always looking 6 months ahead. Consequently, to have any opportunity to grasp positive returns in the market, investors need to look out 12 months ahead, so that in 6 months' time, the market can see what we are attempting to see today.
As such, I believe that Broadcom will probably see around $20 billion of free cash flow in fiscal 2024. That means that this large blue chip is priced at 17x next year's free cash flow. A figure that I believe is seriously cheap. Particularly compared with what some of its peers are priced at.
The Bottom Line
I find Broadcom's investment prospects highly attractive. Despite the recent pause in the AI theme in the market, Broadcom stands out as a unique player. Two key factors support this attractiveness: First, Broadcom's underlying prospects are set to accelerate in the next year, and second, its robust free cash flows are undervalued by investors.
While the AI sector has seen a temporary slowdown, this is a common market phenomenon, and it's important to remember that stocks don't move in a straight line.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, Broadcom's AI business is poised for significant growth, contributing over 15% of semiconductor revenues and showing a remarkable 100% y/y increase.
Furthermore, the company's 50% free cash flow margins are not receiving the recognition they deserve, making Broadcom's valuation, at 17x next year's free cash flow, appear quite attractive, especially when compared to its peers. So, there's a lot to be bullish about when it comes to investing in AVGO.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
