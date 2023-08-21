Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nexa Resources: Things To Consider Before Jumping On The Bandwagon

Aug. 21, 2023 Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)
Aitezaz Khan
  • Depressed zinc prices have hurt NEXA's revenues during Q2 2023, and may continue to impact revenue growth in the near term.
  • Cost optimization is the key to improve bottom-line profitability, and Aripuana's ramp-up to full scale can significantly help in this area.
  • Forecasts for 2023 and 2024 reveal declining YoY revenues and EPS, implying limited room for near-term share price growth.
  • NEXA has regularly paid dividends during the last 5 years, however, I believe the dividends may take a cut going forward.
  • It may appear that NEXA is trading cheaply based on certain valuation metrics, however, I see this as an indicator of a low-growth stock at least in the near term.

Thesis

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) is a Latin America-based integrated producer of zinc-related products with a portfolio of five underground mines and three smelters, in addition to an underground mining project. All its assets are strategically located in either

Aitezaz Khan
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

J
Jerry Antonies
Today, 8:52 AM
Premium
Great job I agree totally with your article. Expect dividend cut and lower share price but I will be back in at that time.
