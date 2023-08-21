This August Pullback Looks Just Like The One We Had In February

Lemon_tm

In early February of this year, shortly after the S&P 500 approached the 4,200 level, I advised readers to Prepare For A Pullback To 3,900. The index had made a sizeable move over the prior four months from the bear-market low of approximately 3,500 in October, exhibiting a technically overbought condition. We needed a pause to refresh. At that time, the selling was instigated by a combination of economic strength and hawkish rhetoric from Fed officials. A blowout jobs report of 517,000 for January, which was double expectations, was followed by Fed President Raphael Bostic announcing that rates would need to go higher than he had previously thought. The 10-year yield soared from 3.4% to more than 4% over the next four weeks, and the S&P 500 shed approximately 9% before resuming its uptrend.

Edward Jones

This August feels a lot like last February. The S&P 500 peaked at approximately 4,600 in late July after a 19% gain over the prior four months, resulting in a similarly overbought condition. We needed another pause to refresh, which I asserted at the beginning of the month. An unexpectedly strong retail sales report for July, along with additional signs of economic resilience, prompted Fed officials to warn that short-term rates could remain higher for longer. The 10-year yield rose from 3.75% to 4.25% over the past month, and the S&P 500 has pulled back approximately 5%. I don’t see much difference between this pullback and the one we had in February, other than we have probably seen the peak in short-term rates and the outlook for a soft landing has become a lot more likely.

Edward Jones

Corrections are not fun, because they test our resolve and raise doubts about our conviction in the bullish narrative. They also open the floodgates for bears who have been wrongfooted all year long and want to breathe life into their far gloomier outlook. Jeremy Grantham, the legendary value investor and founder of GMO, is the perma-bear the mainstream financial media typically rolls out as stock prices decline. He announced on Friday that rising interest rates would ultimately crush the market and send the economy into recession in 2024. Yet his forecast at the beginning of this year was for the S&P 500 to finish at 3,200, and he has missed the entire bull run since last October. He also saw a recession coming this year, which he has now pushed out to next year. This leads me to ask, how much credibility does he have today?

It will be very difficult to realize a recession until the consumer rolls over. I think the best measuring stick on this front is to look at real (inflation-adjusted) retail sales on a year-over-year basis. Prior recessions started when real retail sales declined by a range of 1-3%.

FRED

This is why I was concerned in April when we saw this figure fall nearly 3.5%. The reason I did not change my outlook for a soft landing is because retail sales predominantly cover the purchase of goods with restaurants and bars being the only service sector. Consumers have focused their spending on services for most of this year, which has been a post-pandemic trait of this recovery and expansion. That said, as spending normalizes, real retail sales growth should become a coincident indicator to economic contraction again.

FRED

Last week’s retail sales report for July shows a near full recovery to the flatline—zero real growth. This is partly a result of the rate of inflation falling rapidly, but I think it also reflects the strength of the labor market, wages, and consumer balance sheets. The personal spending report that comes out at month’s end, which covers all categories, will be a more insightful read into the consumer.

The strength of July’s retail sales report, along with industrial production and housing starts reports, led the Atlanta Fed to raise its third-quarter GDP forecast to a whopping 5.8%! I think this number will come down significantly between now and the end of the quarter, as the rate of economic growth is not that strong and previous interest-rate hikes will weigh more heavily over coming months. Yet it shows that a recession is not in the cards for 2023.

Atlanta Fed

I see this strength as the main reason long-term interest rates are rising, which is weighing heavily on growth stocks, led by the technology sector. The 10-year yield is now above its last October high. If rising long-term rates were due to rising inflation expectations, it would be far more damaging to stock prices. It is a function of better-than-expected growth, which should greatly limit the downside.

Stockcharts

The bears suggest that this strength will reignite inflation, forcing the Fed to continue raising short-term interest rates or at least keep them as high as they are now for longer. The problem with that assumption is that it assumes economic resiliency automatically translates into higher prices. It does not. If fact, the rate of economic growth increased from the first quarter to the second, as the rate of inflation continued to fall. This is why the stock market has performed so well this year. The Fed funds futures market has the probability of the first rate cut occurring in May of next year with no more rate increases, which has been relatively unchanged over the past month.

CME

One thing that is different when comparing the current pullback to the one in February is that the technology sector is no longer leading the market higher. Growth stocks are impacted more so by rising long-term interest rates than economically sensitive value stocks. This is why the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) has fallen more than the equal-weighted S&P 500 (RSP) over the past month.

Stockcharts

As for the bears assertion that investor sentiment is back to an AI-induced state of euphoria, it simply is not true. The latest read from the American Association of Individual Investors shows sentiment falling in line with its historical average, which is hardly euphoria.

AAII

This pullback is probably not over, and it may last a couple to several more weeks, as we conclude the seasonally weakest part of the year. As stocks struggle, the bears will growl louder and louder, but I am not buying the negativity. This looks like a pullback in the S&P 500 that I think will find support in the 4,200 to 4,300 range, which implies a downside of another 2-4%. That should shake all the weak shareholders out of the market and set the stage for the next advance into year end.