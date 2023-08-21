Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Atara Biotherapeutics: A Speculative Buy On Upcoming Phase 2 Multiple Sclerosis Readout

Aug. 21, 2023 9:02 AM ETAtara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA)1 Comment
Summary

  • ATRA is going to report topline results of a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled phase 2 study in progressive multiple sclerosis in November.
  • Based on strong pathophysiological rationale and very promising early-phase data, including supportive imaging and biomarkers, I expect a positive outcome.
  • ATRA will soon need to raise cash considering very high R&D expenses, but following positive phase 2 results this shouldn't be a problem.
  • I suggest ATRA as a speculative "Buy" considering significant upside potential following positive phase 2 results, but there are risks.

Epstein-Barr virus illustration

Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

Overview of the thesis

Atara Biotherapeutics' (NASDAQ:ATRA) is expected to announce topline results from an ongoing double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled phase 2 study in patients with non-active progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) in November. Based

Background: Physician involved in clinical research. Investment style: Clinical-stage biotech stocks, long only, both long-term ideas and event-driven trading. My academic/medical background helps me evaluate the scientific fundamentals of biotech stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATRA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

good article - insiders (CEO, CFO) selling at these prices is very discouraging; granted, small numbers, but they don't hold much to start with. So the sales are a meaningful % of their meager holdings. Where's the conviction?
