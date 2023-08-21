Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Emerald: New Consumer Live Events And Economies Of Scale Imply Undervaluation

Aug. 21, 2023 10:42 AM ETEmerald Holding, Inc. (EEX)
Malak Investment Ideas
244 Followers

Summary

  • Emerald is a B2B trade show company in the United States.
  • The company's business model is based on connections, content, and commerce, with a focus on trade shows, conferences, digital spaces, and e-commerce platforms.
  • Emerald's financials show strong liquidity and a focus on organic and inorganic growth, with potential for stock repurchases and the use of digital tools.

Large fragment of 100 hundred dollars bill banknote. Old American money banknote, vintage retro, usd

Ilja Enger-Tsizikov

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) may obtain significant revenue traction and cash flow growth thanks to the recent consumer live events, NBA Con and the popular Overland Expo series. Also, with highly positive trends in both attendees and pricing as

This article was written by

Malak Investment Ideas
I am an ex-trader. Used to work for a large investment bank, I do growth stocks, and I live out of my investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EEX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

