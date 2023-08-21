Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Energy Sector: Monetary Easing Will Probably Follow Soon And Lift The Oil Prices

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.66K Followers

Summary

  • China's economic indicators are deteriorating, which is good news for the oil market and oil ETF investors.
  • Chinese statistics show falling trade surplus, industrial production, and retail sales, indicating a struggling economy.
  • The Chinese government is implementing measures to stimulate economic growth, which could lead to increased global demand for oil.

Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

China's economy is slowing down, and the oil prices take a hit. On the surface it seems logical. But paradoxically bad news is good news. Because the global economy seems overheated, and the interest rates are near their all-time highs. The more the economic indicators

This article was written by

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.66K Followers
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.