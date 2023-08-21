Andrew Burton

Investment Thesis

Since our last article on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) discussing its plans to split into multiple entities, the stock has not had it so easy. While fundamentals continue to improve, it seems the share price is only destined to move sideways for perhaps less obvious reasons, and we might even go so far as to call it a "value trap."

In recent weeks, fund managers/investors such as Michael Burry and Charlie Munger had to disclose their holdings, revealing an even more bearish attitude toward Chinese stocks. Therefore, we delve into why these billionaire investors remain bearish, why the current serious problems overshadowing Alibaba are economic rather than geopolitical, and why we are changing our rating from "Strong Buy" to "Buy" as we are more cautious when looking at certain indicators.

Follow The Big Money

In recent weeks, most fund managers or billionaire investors have had to release their 13-Fs, which state how many shares one has in a particular company. Some notable figures include Charlie Munger, Michael Burry, Stan Druckenmiller, David Tepper and Daniel Loeb.

The most notable sale seen at this time was that of Michael Burry, known for going short in the housing market in 2008, who sold his 100K shares of Alibaba, which at the time of reporting were worth more than $10.21M at a price of $102.18. On June 30, when Alibaba was trading around $83 per share, he announced he had no more positions in the stock. He also closed his other Chinese position in wholesaler JD.com (JD), which was also reportedly worth $10.97M, and bought puts on some major U.S. indices.

In earlier tweets, he may have explained the reasoning behind closing his positions in Alibaba and JD.com earlier this year. He said the following about the Hang Seng Index:

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The Hang Seng recently hit 1997 levels. 25 years. Yet GDP multiplied 18 times during that time. 1997 valuations were 20x Earnings, 10x EV/Sales, 3x Tangible book. Now 7/1/1. Note, 3 of the last 4 Premiers served 3 terms. (Michael Burry, 10/25/2022)

He also attached a chart showing the performance of the Hang Seng Index, which is currently still trading at the same level as in the early 2000s.

It also brings up the fact that while GDP has grown amazingly and multiplied 18x, it doesn't really seem like equity investors have benefited from this perceived growth. That said, Chinese stocks are still much cheaper than they were 25 years ago, with the Hang Seng only trading at 8.3x earnings compared to 20x as Michael Burry said in 1997.

Charlie Munger still appears to own 300,000 shares of Alibaba according to the most recent data, currently worth $26.4M. However, he sold about 51.5% of his shares in Q1 2022, having bought those shares in the $108-$270 range in previous quarters. He has most likely already taken a serious loss after the recent sale of these shares, and admitted that Alibaba may have been "one of the worst mistakes he has ever made."

In thinking about Alibaba, I got charmed with the idea of their position in the Chinese internet. I didn't stop to realize they're still a god-damn retailer. It's going to be a competitive business, the internet. It's not going to be a cakewalk for everybody. (2023 Daily Journal Meeting)

However, some other notable fund managers did add shares to Alibaba, with David Tepper, for example, buying 4M shares and his stake is currently worth $394M. Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb also added 2M shares of Alibaba last quarter and currently has a $260M stake.

One of our favorite hedge fund managers, Stan Druckenmiller, has exited his remaining shares in Alibaba, although it was only a very small position. Overall, it seems that most fund managers remain bearish on Chinese stocks in general. Still, we look at Alibaba's underlying fundamentals to see if these fund managers are likely to be right at the end of the day.

How Low Is Too Low?

Just because China is going through a period of severe macroeconomic turmoil does not mean it is completely uninvestable, or that there may be opportunities within the Chinese market. In general, Chinese stocks appear dirt cheap right now, even when compared to emerging market stocks on a historical level on a price-to-earnings basis. As of August 16, MSCI China is trading at an expected P/E of 10.3x compared to MSCI Emerging Markets at a P/E of 12.1x, or a ratio of 0.85x.

Looking at this low for Alibaba, we can also see that the company is only trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.87x, which is even lower than the already depressed MSCI China index. Looking at Alibaba on an EV/EBITDA basis, we can also see that the company is at an all-time low, currently trading at only 8.66x EV/EBITDA. We believe this measure is even a better measure compared to just a forward P/E ratio because it also takes into account Alibaba's huge balance sheet, which has a net debt of -$47.98BN.

Alibaba's market cap may be $224.19BN, but taking into account the balance sheet, their Enterprise Value should drop to only about $176.21BN. In this regard, even in turbulent times, we believe it is permissible for Alibaba to trade at least at a 10x EV/EBITDA basis. With EBITDA worth $23.75BN over the last 12 months, that would put the enterprise value at $237.5BN, a market cap of $285.48BN or $110.82 per share.

However, if China were not facing serious headwinds on a geopolitical or macroeconomic basis, we believe it should be closer to an EV/EBITDA of 16x or $166.14 per share. Looking at the valuation from a free cash flow perspective, the stock trades at only 9.66x of its 12-month free cash flow.

To put this into context, over the past 12 months, the cash flow per share generated by Alibaba was $9.02 per share. This means that, in theory, Alibaba should be able to pay out almost the same amount in the form of a dividend, at which point it would yield 10.25%, while at the same time maintaining an excellent balance sheet.

Alibaba has also used some of this money to buy back its own shares. In the past 12 months, the company has repurchased $13.35 billion worth of shares. Alibaba should continue to repurchase its own shares in the future, perhaps at a faster pace and by using more of their free cash flow to support shareholders at current levels.

The Untold Story

While it may come as a surprise to some that Chinese stocks are cheap, it may also be important to note that sometimes things are cheap for a reason. While most long-term investors see the stock as an ultimate value play, we would still like to point out the risks in the macroeconomic and geopolitical background, which could overshadow Alibaba's growth.

It has often been argued in the past that Alibaba was cheap for geopolitical reasons, as tensions between the United States and China ran high, especially in 2022 and at the beginning of this year. However, we have pointed out before and still believe that the problems are of a macroeconomic nature. Although most economists hoped for a "reopening boom," we remained very skeptical about China, looking at macro indicators. For example, looking at Yuan loan growth, we see that it is currently down to 11.1% year-on-year. While this seems like a big number, it is almost the lowest growth in almost 30 years.

Trading Economics

It was already known that China is struggling with a debt problem and, in addition, the questionable state of its real estate market. China may have grown its GDP at dizzying speeds in the past, but it should be pointed out that much of this growth was financed by debt.

Chinese stocks have not benefited from this growth as returns in China have lagged far behind those of overseas markets, most notably the United States. This raises the question whether China can continue this economic boom in the coming years and whether this will benefit Chinese equity investors. From the moment the economy began to show signs of slowing down, the PBOC has also gradually lowered the Prime Rate for loans, in complete contrast to the steep rate hikes in the United States at this time.

Trading Economics

Also, completely unlike the United States, China's CPI has come in at staggeringly low rates and is currently in deflationary territory. The only other times China entered deflation were in 2020, 2008 and around 2000, all of which turned out to be severe recessions.

Trading Economics

Even the Producer Price Index (PPI) came out at a stunningly low level, currently negative 4.4% and was much worse than the predicted negative 4.1%. This sharp decline marked the 10th consecutive month of PPI deflation, as demand slowed and commodity prices stagnated.

Trading Economics

Perhaps most shocking of all is the youth unemployment rate, which China no longer even discloses at all. Back in June, this figure reached a record of more than 20% for the 16-24 age group. We and other economists believe this is an important gauge, especially for long-term investors, as it provides important insight into where the country is headed in the long run and how deep/long this slowdown will become.

What could also apply to Alibaba is the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the Chinese yuan, as most of Alibaba's business is in China and denominated in yuan. According to the latest data, the US Dollar/Chinese Yuan currency pair is trading at 7.28, reaching new highs not seen since the early 2000s.

Tradingview, Wright's Research

If we look at other economic indicators, such as retail sales, we see that they also remain consistently underwhelming, still well below the pre-pandemic trend.

Bloomberg

On a more geopolitical note, we pretty much join billionaire investor Stan Druckenmiller, who also sold most of his Chinese shares as of last quarter. He recently told Bloomberg in an interview that he was enthusiastic about China until about 6-7 years ago, when he saw the place as an energetic workforce with lots of entrepreneurs, until Xi Jinping came along with a new way of governing. Talking about Xi Jinping and China, he told Bloomberg that:

Xi has proven he is not a capitalist, definitely not a monopolist. There's only one room for a monopolist in China, and that's him(self). I honestly think he either doesn't understand why China grew and succeeded the way they did, or frankly he doesn't care because of him staying in power. Looking out 10 to 15 years, I just don't see it. Unless there's a change of power there at the top, I think that's going to be a very undynamic economy.

This also goes back to the idea of Michael Burry, who pointed out that three of the last four prime ministers have served three terms. Xi Jinping recently began his third term, which may mean that he closed out his investments in China because of the idea that Xi may serve longer than expected, and that a leadership change is unlikely to be there soon to save the day. Of course, it may also have to do with the recent bearish position he has taken on some major U.S. indices, which he may think have more potential or are more profitable than these Chinese stock investments.

The Bottom Line

As crazy cheap as Alibaba's valuation may seem, it is important to note that there is a decent chance that the stock will continue to move sideways for quite some time, especially given the macroeconomic challenges China is currently facing. Major investor/fund managers also seem to be aware of these issues and have maintained their bearish stance on Chinese stocks.

However, it is also possible that value will be released soon, if, for example, Alibaba decides to take advantage of low valuations and buy back more shares or pay some form of dividend to return capital to shareholders. Right now, it seems that investors may have lost too much hope in Chinese stocks. Even in turbulent times, we believe Alibaba is still at least a $110 stock, with much more upside north of at least $160 if dire economic conditions subside.