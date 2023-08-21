Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bath & Body Works: Near Term Challenges But Fragrant Medium Term Prospects

Aug. 21, 2023 12:13 PM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)
LD Investments profile picture
LD Investments
2.9K Followers

Summary

  • Bath & Body Works is facing near-term challenges, but has cautiously optimistic medium-term prospects.
  • Category expansion, international expansion could support medium term growth. Ongoing cost saving initiatives a positive for margins.
  • Specialized focus on fragrances, and fragrance innovation capabilities are a competitive differentiator against crowded market.
  • Execution risks may dampen growth prospects.
Bath and Body Works storefront and parking lot in Houston TX.

Brett_Hondow

American toiletries retailer Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) is facing sluggish near term conditions, but their medium term prospects are cautiously optimistic, driven by a number of growth initiatives. Their valuation appears fair.

Company Overview

Bath & Body Works is a specialty

This article was written by

LD Investments profile picture
LD Investments
2.9K Followers
Long only, focused on high quality businesses with economic moats and solid business fundamentals. Sector and geography agnostic. Long term investment horizon. None of the articles constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. Please consult with a professional investment advisor prior to making any decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.