Ford: EV Warning Light Flashing

Aug. 22, 2023 11:00 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)8 Comments
Summary

  • Ford's F-150 Lightning is facing potential pushback and damage to the brand due to emerging issues and concerns about range and charging capabilities.
  • The stock has declined by over 20% and analysts are cautious about the company's future, citing the UAW strike and declining projections.
  • Ford has made efforts to improve its services and expand its charging network, but there are still risks and uncertainties surrounding the viability of the F-150 brand.
1955 Ford Pickup Truck

Now that's a truck!

Different_Brian/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Discussing Ford (NYSE:F) is way off the reservation for me, but tag along for a while and I will tie things back to our general thesis for oil companies

This article was written by

Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
9.7K Followers

I am an oilfield veteran of 38+ years. Retired from Schlumberger since 2015. My background is drilling and completion fluids. I have authored a number of technical papers on completion topics. I have worked around the world- Brazil, Russia, Scotland, and the Far East. I still maintain a training and consulting practice and am always willing to help people who want to learn.

Comments (8)

dmc7553
Today, 12:13 PM
When will these corporations wake up? Until the charging infrastructure and electrical grid has been upgraded, they are never going to see sales of EVs in the numbers needed to get much, if any, return on their capital expenditures spent developing and building these BEVs. Just because the politicians and green weenies push their agendas, doesn't mean they need to jump on the band wagon out of the gate!
thebonafortuna
Today, 12:02 PM
You've done a good job highlighting some of the (many, many) problems associated with EVs, although you missed a few important ones:
- Production of EV vehicles generates FAR higher pollution/greenhouse when compared to ICE vehicles, and it takes ~70,000 miles to hit parity (at which point some batteries are getting replaced the cycle repeats, so you've generated net far more pollution per EV)...
- There are limited raw materials available...
- The human rights violations inherent in mining said materials...
- The fact that China, increasingly an enemy vs. a competitor, has gained geopolitical control of the vast majority of said resources...

And on and on.

All that said, I don't see an inherent threat to the F-150 brand. People are loyal to their truck. What I'm reading instead is the increasingly obvious mistake made by bureaucrats in trying to mandate market behavior. But a more rationale administration would/will reverse this insanity.
Gettingandspending
Today, 11:54 AM
Premium
Dixie,
Climate solutions are a “must”. Eventually solutions will be government directed and draconian with many aspects of markets left in tatters. Insurance companies are on the leading edge of the market solutions right now. They are making more and more at risk properties uninsurable to mitigate loss. At some point losses will overwhelm the ability of the consumer to pay. Look around you. The heat absorbed by oceans is creating weather events that make the potential for massive disruptive storms in the immediate future. The heat stored by land is surface area, the storage in oceans is volumetric- hugely different and rarely talked about. Almost impossible to dissipate these volumes of stored heat energy. Doubt this? Ask oceanographers about these issues.
earlyriser
Today, 11:51 AM
Ford is suffering from the stock market demand for EVs, while the real world has little demand. I don't know how F squares that circle.
baddebt
Today, 11:42 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Very nice article..no plans to buy F anytime soon. It will be very difficult for F and GM to change over to EV's...culture, unions, infrastructure, etc. Meanwhile the number one global selling single model automobile is an EV...the Tesla model y and Elon Musk makes a nice profit on everyone he sells. I have one...the ICE vehicle stays parked except for trips over 500 miles.
Suspirium Puellarum
Today, 11:41 AM
Investing Group
No comment on Ford's association with solid state battery maker SLDP?
dixie
Today, 11:33 AM
There is at least some truth to the saying, "go woke, go broke." The green, "climate change" narrative is more agenda driven than thoughtful science.
blasted
Today, 11:12 AM
Ford needs to get some Mavericks and base models on the lots which they are reluctant to do.
