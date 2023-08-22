Now that's a truck! Different_Brian/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Discussing Ford (NYSE:F) is way off the reservation for me, but tag along for a while and I will tie things back to our general thesis for oil companies at the conclusion. I think consumer willingness to shift toward EVs has been overestimated, and the seeds are being laid for significant pushback that will favor ICE vehicles. All in all, it should be a fun read, and we will of course come up with a buying recommendation for the company at current levels.

The stock has declined a little over 20% from recent highs, and that's what drew my eye to the company. The decline is in keeping with broad concerns affecting other car manufacturers as well about the UAW strike on the horizon. More specifically, are they in a buy zone at current prices? As I began to do a little high-level investigation in conjunction with this article, I uncovered a number of warts on the slick, exterior of the new entrant to the iconic F-150 line, the 14th generation, F-150 Lightning. Concerns that as potential investors we need to at least keep in the back of our minds when plunking down our hard-earned cash.

Ford has been struggling a little recently with problems associated with a "Stop Build, Stop Ship," order that temporarily suspended production of the Lightning in February. Then there is the fact that inventory has been piling up, leading to discounts on the vehicle that is the core subject of this article. There are multiple reasons for the discounts, not the least of which is Elon Musk, the Wizard of all things EV, has started a price war. The likelihood of a strike vote by the United Auto Workers-UAW, hasn't helped things either, but that would affect all manufacturers, and in this article we are going to deal with issues specific to the company.

Accordingly, analysts are a little tepid on the stock rating Ford a hold at current levels. At first blush, this is a little surprising as the company absolutely destroyed - I mean crushed analyst EPS estimates for Q-2 by $0.18. Projections are guiding down in the next couple of quarters from $0.46 in Q-3, to $0.32 in Q-4. But, there is that strike weighing on people's minds.

With that preamble, let's review Ford and its inventory star, The F-150 Lightning.

The F-150: A 48-year legacy of success in peril

Ford introduced the F-150 in 1975, at a time when the U.S. auto industry was reeling from quality issues and foreign competition. It was an immediate success, becoming the best selling pickup in 1977, and best selling vehicle overall by 1981. Over the decades, the F-150 platform became the foundation of a number of spinoffs, F-250, F-350, The Super Duty-Dually-intended for the RV industry, panel vans, and the Sport Utility entrants, the Expedition, and the short-lived Excursion. All of which are strongly competitive or have dominated their category. By any measure, the F-150 has been a stunning success.

Time's change and brands tinker with success. Whether driven by ideology or adoption of lofty ESG tenets brands have chosen to expand their reach by making "inclusiveness" a core value. Regardless of financial impact. There is an old expression, "You can't be all things, to all people," and it's becoming increasingly apparent, that it still applies.

The recent examples are the debacles with the Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), and Walt Disney Co. (DIS) brands, that made corporate decisions to reach beyond their traditional audience to reach fringe elements of society. In neither case can this effort be called a success, and some damage has been done to the core brand, thus damaging shareholders. It's a bit of a stretch for me throw Ford into the same bucket as the hapless BUD and DIS brands. Their wounds are self-inflicted.

Ford is guilty of at best, pandering to a government driven initiative to transition its fleet from ICE to electric in a rushed timetable. It is early days, but there are signs that the F-150 brand is being damaged by some emerging issues with the Lightning version. That's concerning to Ford shareholders as much of Ford's profit comes from sales of the F-150, the ICE version anyway. The Lightning loses about $30,000 per unit at its current production rate, and future profits must come from upscaling as the Rouge assembly line in Dearborn MI ramps for 600K vehicles in 2024, and up to 2 mm longer term.

But, regardless of the rationale for a misstep, the facts remain that there are problems brewing for the Lightning that may have far-reaching effects for stockholders.

BEVs and their Achilles heel(s)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) first gained traction with the Tesla (TSLA), despite having been introduced a decade or so prior with the Toyota (TM) Prius - Wikipedia. The Tesla Model S was the first to capture the public's imagination as it went into production, and became a global phenomenon. Along the way it was joined by other models, and made its founder, Elon Musk, the richest man in the world. Off and on. More on than off.

Recentering on Ford, the F-150 Lightning was first conceived in 2019, and a concept truck introduced unveiled in 2021, with President Joe Biden, taking a test drive. Full scale production began in 2022, with tens of thousands of back orders for this exciting new vehicle. These were salad days for Ford with the stock nearly doubling to $23.98 in Jan of 2022, amid gross profits of $5.6 bn in Q-2, 2022. It's been downhill since for the stock, but Ford is still doing a land office business, that generated ~$12 bn in TTM EBITDA selling primarily ICE F-150's and monster cousins the Expedition, and reimagined Bronco.

Back in BEV world, range and charging are two words that come instantaneously in a prospective F-150 Lightning buyer's mind. The range of BEVs and specifically Lightnings has been the subject of some concern in recent times as noted in a MotorTrend article from a year ago. When used the way these massive trucks are intended to be used-loaded up and towing a trailer, the F-150 Lightning's range was cut from 258 miles to just 90 miles towing the largest trailer tested. Ouch. I don't know about you but after 90 miles, I haven't finished my first cup of coffee and the kidneys have yet to inflict their first twinge. I have no reason to stop, except to feed the beast. A number of things can impact a BEVs final range, temperature, road conditions, other drains on the battery-like A.C., and any research on your part will uncover reams of this kind of information. We will move on.

Charging concerns have been slowly infiltrating the urban dialogue as F-150 Lightning owners experience frustration "Fueling" their vehicles. The most widely disseminated example was that of a Canadian fellow who plunked down over $100K for a top of the line F-150 Lightning, and then embarked on the road trip from hell looking for a charger that would work, ultimately abandoning the vehicle at a dealership and renting an ICE Toyota to finish his trip. If you haven't read this horror story, it's linked here for your edification. There are other similar stories in the urban lore of charging travails. Many others. In fact, there are any number of online platforms dedicated to the F-150 Lightning, where owners can swap stories.

The other side of charging, once you find a place to do it, is the time it takes to get a charge. Standard 110 v chargers can take up to 8 hours to fully charge an EV battery. 220 v, 480 v or DC super chargers can reduce that time to 30 or 40 minutes. An eternity even in the best scenario compared with the 5 minutes it takes for ICE car to pull up to the pump, fill up, and continue its journey. Our time is worth something, isn't it? Isn't it? Mine sure is. Just imagine you are the 5th car in line at a Super Charger. May as well take a nap, as you're going to be there a while.

Batteries...a tricky subject

Batteries sometimes don't want to charge. We've all had the experience of plugging our iPhone into an outlet, and the little green lightning bolt remaining absent. Meaning no juice is flowing to the phone. A minor inconvenience comparatively. You can always drop the iPhone in the basket and order a new one. Not so with your primary form of transportation...costing a good chunk of what a house used to a few years ago.

Sometimes it's the charger. Other times it's the battery going bad. Sometimes right after you drove it off the dealer's lot. Now it gets tricky. A new extended range battery pack costs about $35,000 according to the link on the Lightning Owner's website. Here's a cryptic message one Lightning owner got when the battery in his truck failed, and has gone so far 38 days without his $100,000 truck.

Now Ford covers these batteries under a 35 page document. The pertinent sections are pasted below.

You can read this for yourself if you wish. My take is that there are a lot of scenarios in the verbiage above that will lead to the owner holding the bag for a big chunk of the cost. Feel free to add any relevant anecdotes in comments.

Things that are going right

Ford Pro targets fleet sales to industrial clients putting crews in the field for various applications. How to manage those efforts centrally has always been an issue. In Ford Pro, the company partners with companies on a subscription basis to optimize and drive top performance from these assets. Ford Pro is expected to deliver $8 bn in EBIT for 2023.

Ford Blue is an idea whose time has come. Traditionally, contact with an automobile purchaser ceases, other than warranty and service issues, when the vehicle rolls off the lot. BlueCruise begins to "Apple-ize" downstream customer interactions and revenue. Toward that end they have hired an Apple alum, Peter Stern to ramp Blue higher.

Stern reports directly to Ford CEO Jim Farley and is tasked with building out the business tied to Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free highway driving system and productivity and safety/security services, including those from the Ford Pro Intelligence business. He will also lead services marketing, certain out-of-vehicle customer experiences and Ford Next. "This is transformational, because the cornerstone of our Ford+ plan is creating incredible customer services and experiences enabled by great hardware and software," said Farley on the development.

From my perspective this is an outstanding hire. Stern built many of Apple subscription services into the industry leaders they are today, as VP of Services. This is already a fairly mature business, expected to turn in $8 bn in EBIT for the full year.

Finally, the news of an alliance with Tesla, in charging is welcome. It signifies that things will get better in charging with Ford E-Vehicles being built to the TSLA charging standard. 12,000 new TSLA charging stations will be added to the Blue Oval network of 10,000 in existence.

Ford has also taken steps to become self-sufficient in battery production. Earlier this year it struck deals with a number of lithium manufacturers for enough battery grade material to build several million EV batteries.

Things that could go pear-shaped

We've spent most of the article discussing risks related to the Ford flagship F-150 brand. One risk-industry wide is the proposed new emission standards the EPA will roll out for new vehicles effective in 2032. This will have the effect of banning most ICE vehicle sales, and is generating a lot of pushback from the industry, as no one other than TSLA - who only makes EVs, can meet them. Time will tell if the bureaucratic "apparatchiks" now running the government will get their way, or reason will prevail.

The looming strike becomes increasingly more likely as the September 14th deadline is approaching. The UAW is determined to win back some previous contract concessions from the automakers as this article notes. Most of which I side with the union on, but a 32-hour work week, "C'mon man." The sleeper issue here is union representation at the car company battery plants now under construction.

The union also wants guarantees that it will represent workers at ten U.S. electric vehicle battery plants proposed by the Stellantis (STLA), Ford, and General Motors (GM). Most of the electric battery plants are joint ventures with South Korean battery companies. Higher union costs could crimp the efforts of the automakers to rapidly phase in more electric vehicles.

My view, the UAW isn't stupid. They know that EV adoption will result in the loss of 10's of thousands of ICE related jobs. BEVs have far fewer moving parts - fuel pumps, transmissions, etc. They've got to get in those battery plants or they will become superfluous.

Your takeaway

In my view, it's an open question as to the viability of the F-150 brand. I will concede that for every one person wondering how to get rid of their F-150 Lightning without taking an insufferable loss, there are probably 10 who absolutely love theirs. But, have they had that display panel warning message yet, or lost the use of the vehicle due to diagnosis problems or parts delays? Somehow, I doubt it. We should just leave it that consumer pushback and discontent are rising as more examples of the battery related problems I cited come to light.

I am probably a prime example of the problems on the horizon for Ford. I will be in the market next year for a new Sport Utility Vehicle, and there is no way on earth I would consider a Ford Lightning, or any other BEV for that matter. At 70, I have no interest in swatting Yellowjackets for an hour or so while my BEV takes a charge. Or perhaps doesn't as I have so elaborately laid out. I think there are bugs to be worked out-and to be clear, I expect they will be, but how long and how much damage the brand sustains is an open question. Even the CEO, Jim Farley admits there is work to do to resolve charging issues.

From an investing perspective, Ford trades at a very discounted multiple to Enterprise Value of ~5X. That doesn't tempt me as I think there is more downside ahead from adverse publicity on the EV troubles, and the potential hit in the billions from the strike.

Nor is the stock attractive for yield seekers in my view. On a TTM basis, the dividend payout ratio is 138%, well above the normal danger threshold.

At current levels, discounted from recent highs though they may be, I would rate the stock as a sell. Were the stock to crack into the upper single digits $8-9.00, I might then shift the risk/reward calculation to more favorable stance for a rebound to current levels or perhaps a little more.

Until and if then, I rate Ford a sell at current levels.

I promised you an alternative investment vehicle more in line with my general stock in trade, and consistent with my general thesis that ICE vehicles have a long runway ahead of them. How about Matador Resources (MTDR)? Matador is increasing production 40% this year and trades at a low EV/EBITDA multiple, that could get a boost as revenues and margins improve. They have just completed a major cash acquisition and have a fortress balance sheet. Efficiencies are driving costs down, and there is every chance of an increase to their modest dividend of ~1% currently. CEO Joe Foran discusses a dividend increase-

We want to do that in a responsible fashion and we'd like to work towards that achievement and being recognized as a company who steadily increases its dividend year-after-year. But to do it in a way that's financially responsible. So, we've raised it from a nickel a quarter to $0.10 to – in the last couple of years to $0.20 and we will as I've mentioned at the Annual Meeting, we're going to look at this at our third quarter Board Meeting and see if prices are stable and they how the economy and the outlook goes, taking all those factors again, we would like to be able to raise it.

Matador may be just the ticket for investors looking for growth and increasing income in the next few years.