The Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium: The Global View And R-Star

The Kansas City Federal Reserve ("Fed") will be hosting their annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday, August 24. The title of this year's conference is "Structural Shifts in the Global Economy." The highly followed gathering will run for three days and will include a speech from Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, as one of its main events.

Here's what I'll be watching for during the conference.

Jeffrey R. Schmid

Observers will quickly be introduced to new Kansas City Fed President, Jeffrey R. Schmid, who just began his tenure this week on Monday, Aug. 21, after being formally appointed to the position at the beginning of August. The appointment was a necessity due to the mandatory retirement of former President, Ester George, at the beginning of the year. Schmid will now complete the remainder of George's five-year term as president. The term will end on Feb. 28, 2026.

While he won't be a voting member of the FOMC until 2025, his appointment is notable, considering the role he'll likely have in the symposium. Throughout her 11-year tenure, Ester George served as the event's host. Expect the same out of Schmid. Those tuning in should also expect his opening remarks to set the tone for the remainder of the event.

The Global View

In line with the title of this year's event, I am expecting an exploration into the various structural shifts in the global economy and its impact on supply, demand, and inflation. These shifts have made it more difficult for the Federal Reserve to combat inflation. And it has created challenges for investors in understanding the intricacies of the global economy.

Consider the disparity in the economies of the U.S. and Europe. In Europe, the European Central Bank ("ECB") recently took their deposit rate to a 22-year high. This echoes a similar move by the Federal Reserve. But even at these highs, 3.75%, eurozone rates remain well below the Fed's current range of 5.25% to 5.50%. And inflation, too, is running higher than in the U.S. Economic growth rates, however, are weaker due in part to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

These dynamics are resultingly putting pressure on the euro and driving down yields on eurozone government debt.

YCharts - Three-Month Relationship Between Euro/USD

The disparity is even starker between the economies of the U.S. and China. In China, they're currently working through the aftershocks of extended lockdowns and their massive property bubble, which is creating a highly deflationary environment in the country. The weakened yuan in theory should help exports recover more quickly, but more interventionist policies are creating complications.

China's troubles also extend and are being compounded by decoupling efforts from economies like the U.S., the European Union, and Japan, which are all showering favored industries with tax credits and other incentives for the development of technologies of the future.

The broader decoupling efforts, however, are creating unintended consequences, especially for those smaller industrialized nations, such as the U.K. and Singapore, and even more so for emerging markets.

Consider mineral-rich Indonesia. The nation has the largest store of nickel in the world, a critical component used in the manufacturing of electric vehicles ("EVs"). While they had hoped to leverage the resource, the goal is being threatened by the subsidies being provided by larger economies to make their countries less dependent on imports out of Asia.

The recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA") in the U.S., for example, does not provide subsidies for EV batteries that contain a significant quantity of minerals that come from nations such as Indonesia. In other words, countries that are not American free-trade partners.

This fits into the greater trend in the pullback of globalization, the worldview that had once been seen as a way of lifting poorer countries out of poverty but has increasingly been met by resistance from populations within the richer economies.

This will no doubt create winners in the larger economies through inbound foreign direct investment ("FDI"). But from a global perspective, the world could end up in an overall net loss position. For instance, countries that are losing out could forge new alliances that could create geopolitical tension elsewhere. Indonesia already has floated the idea of a cartel for nickel, similar to the OPEC alliance. Protectionist policies also may contribute to stickier inflationary pressures, putting additional pressure on the world's central banks.

The R-Star ("R*")

The global factors that are creating a winner in the U.S. also are contributing to its resiliency at a time when the Fed has been steadfast in its efforts to slow it down. Solid economic data has also played a part in the rise of 10-year Treasury yields to 15-year highs. Aside from the sentiment on the health of the economy, the rise also reflects investor expectations for short-term rates.

As explained in my prior analysis on interest rates, the fact that the rise in short-term yields has largely stalled in relation to longer-term rates indicates investors are betting that the Fed is not only done raising rates but is further away from any rate cuts.

The time could, therefore, be ripe for a discussion not just where rates need to be in the short term but also where they could settle over the longer term. Enter R*, a complicated concept reserved primarily for academics. In the simplest terms, R* is essentially the neutral rate of interest or the rate at which the economy is at full strength and inflation is stable.

Looking at the Fed's survey of economic projections from their June rate-setting meeting, the median forecast for the longer run rate was about 2.5%.

Federal Reserve - Survey Of Economic Projections To Highlight Longer-Term Rate Expectations

This would be assuming inflation was at their 2% objective. In real terms, then, the R* would be 0.5%. The main issue, however, is that R* models must include unobservable factors that need to be estimated.

This creates the potential for disparate estimates among economists. We're seeing some of this disparity come into play in recent estimates. In June, most officials projected a rate above 0.5%, a contrast from last year when most were projecting a rate below. This is notable because if the neutral rate is going up, this could suggest both short and long-term rates will stay higher for longer.

Powell's Speech

Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, will likely touch upon the neutral rate of interest in his speech. I also expect his commentary to flow with the overall theme of the event, which pertains to the structural shifts in the global economy. He may point to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the rejiggering of supply chains, and the shake-up in geopolitical alliances as factors outside of the Fed's control but, nevertheless, impactful to the long-term rate outlook.

Powell also could point to increased protectionism as a contributor to the rising prices of some goods. India, for example, recently imposed a rice ban to address domestic concerns. While that may help at home, it threatens to increase prices elsewhere. And this threat is further compounded by weather-related events, which are creating further turbulence in supply.

To counterbalance these uncontrollable factors, Powell might spin a positive take on the cumulative effects of the Fed's past rate hikes. Inflation has been on the mend and confidence is increasing that the U.S. economy can pull off a soft landing. Observers should expect Powell to touch upon this in his speech.

At the same time, he may note that inflation remains above target and that there's still a way to go. Those tuning in will no doubt be hanging onto every word to get a sense of what the Fed may do at their meeting in Mid-September. Current probabilities remain at about 90% for no change in policy at the meeting. It's safe to say that any hints to the contrary would not be welcomed with open arms.

CME FedWatch Tool - Current Probability Of Overnight Benchmark Rate Remaining Unchanged

Sideline Speakers

Aside from Powell, there will be other Fed policymakers conducting interviews and sharing their thoughts on the sidelines of the conference. While the full agenda hasn't yet been released, observers should expect to hear from officials not only from the U.S. side but also from other global governing bodies. Commentary could provide insight into the current state of debate within the Federal Reserve, following recent developments out of China and in the bond markets here at home.

How Are Markets Performing In Advance Of The Meeting?

U.S. markets finished lower in the week ended Aug. 18, with major indexes down more than 2% for the week. Every segment in the S&P (SPY) ended lower on Friday, while both the Nasdaq (NDX) and the Dow (DJI) were down as well. Treasury yields (TLT), too, touched some of their highest levels in recent memory during the week, with both the 10-year and 30-year Treasury hitting multi-year highs on Thursday. This was one factor behind the recent sell-off in stocks.

How May Markets React To The Fed's Symposium At Jackson Hole?

In terms of further rate hikes, this year's symposium will likely be less hawkish from a U.S. perspective. But the overall event will be no less consequential. I expect a focal point of discussions to be related to the retreat of globalization and its ramifications for long-term interest rates. Observers also may be provided with more insight into the neutral rate of interest. And if it's seen as being higher in the years ahead, which is my expectation, this could drive the yield on the 10-year Treasury to further highs. I would then see stocks at further risk of a continued pullback.

In late July, I projected a 10%-15% correction, followed by a more sustainable rally in the final months of the year. I still maintain this view and would have further confidence in it if commentary at the symposium led me to believe rates will remain higher for longer.