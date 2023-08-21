Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Century Communities: Optimistic But Need Caution, Hold

Aug. 21, 2023 12:21 PM ETCentury Communities, Inc. (CCS)
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
  • Century Communities has experienced strong growth in the past year due to its unique positioning in entry home segment along with a lack of resale inventory.
  • Housing market has shown improvement with total housing starts increasing while median selling prices edge downwards as affordability and supply trends catch up.
  • It reported strong earnings and raised its guidance, but the stock is already priced for growth and there is limited margin of safety. Initiate at Neutral.

Investment Thesis

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) has been on a stellar ride with shares spiking 35% over the past year as a result of growth within home building sector driven by lack of resale inventory. Its attractive

Investment analyst with about a decade of experience within Financial Services including a Wall Street Bank. Focused on long term value creation in select stocks that are undercovered and could have a significant growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

