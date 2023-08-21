Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
5 High 10%+ Yield Monthly Payers In Rose's Income Garden 80 Stock Portfolio

Aug. 21, 2023 12:40 PM ETARDC, DNP, NML, PFLT, SLRC13 Comments
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rose's Income Garden consists of 5 high yield monthly payers from the energy, utility, and finance sectors.
  • The top monthly payer in RIG is PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. with a dividend yield of 11.7%.
  • Other high yield monthly payers in RIG include SLR Investment Corp., Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure Income Fund, and DNP Select Income Fund.

dollars in a man"s hand on background Federal Reserve Building in Washington DC, United States, FED

Diy13

Rose's Income Garden "RIG" has 5 "HY" high yield monthly payers from the sectors of energy, utility and finance. RIG itself is composed primarily of common stock dividend payers with quality S&P credit ratings. Sadly, most HYs rarely have S&P credit ratings, secondarily have more risk associated with

This article was written by

RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
14.29K Followers
Retired Pharmacist 2010. My name is Rose and I "Nose or Knows" growing dividends on quality dividend paying stocks will keep portfolio income strong with a primary goal of a minimum solid 4+% yield.  Currently it sits at ~4.6% with ~18% cash awaiting value investing.  Solid total return just happens to follow when buying great quality companies with rising earnings and a margin of safety in price. The Rose Income Garden "RIG" portfolio currently holds 80 stocks/ investments, in all 11 sectors.

I am a Promoting and Contributing author for Macro Trading Factory run by The Macro Teller / The Fortune Teller.  The following list shows the # of stocks in each sector along with the largest holding. All stocks listings and statistics are presented at The Macro Trading Factory service alphabetically with sector, credit ratings, current and forward dividend information, yield, x-dates, pay dates, charts and more. All portfolio changes, sells and buys get a Trading Alert and a service article. 

Goals:

- Quality, low debt companies with great credit ratings and selling at a fair or better price and with a safe and rising dividend.

- To keep defensive stocks/sectors at 50% Portfolio Income.

- Also needed is continued patience watching and waiting for it to happen. Doing nothing when others panic makes for success! 

Update: July 1, 2023.

How to join Macro Trading Factory: explained here: https://seekingalpha.com/author/the-macro-teller/research.

Sectors and holdings are as suggested by Bloomberg.  Some positions are large and some small ; The service has listings for all 78 and shows all trading moves since inception late in 2021.

The largest holding is listed for each sector :

Consumer Staples (10 stocks): (PM) / Philip Morris

Healthcare (9) : (MRK ) / Merck

Communications- tele (3):  (VZ) / Verizon

Utility (9): (XEL) / Xcel Energy 

Consumer Discretionary (2): (HD) / Home Depot

Energy (7): (ENB) / Enbridge

Tech/ "fin-tech" : (4): (AVGO) / Broadcom

Industrial- Defensive (2): (LMT) / Lockheed Martin

Industrial (6): (SBLK) / Star Bulk Carriers

Material (2) : (FMC) FMC Corp.

Financial: (15):  (10) BDCs/ (ARCC) / Ares Capital, (1) bank, (1) ETF CEF , (1) BDC preferred and (2) mREIT

-Fixed Bond (1):  STWD

-Financial Bond ETF (1): JPST for cash parking


REAL ESTATE (Healthcare REITs): (3) : (OHI)  / Omega Healthcare

REAL ESTATE Misc (6): (SPG) / Simon Property Group 

Cash: ~5.68%

I am a Promoting and Contributing author for Macro Trading Factory run by The Macro Trader.  I also belong to the service Wheel of Fortune run by his alter ego The Fortune Teller.  
Happy Investing to ALL !!!  Rose :))

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Rose owns all 5 picks, but DNP the longest with NML being the most recent purchase.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (13)

tommyd1988 profile picture
tommyd1988
Today, 2:07 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (64)
Thanks rose always good to read your articles. Will take a look at a few of the picks. Appreciate the article have a great day..
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Today, 2:08 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (28.16K)
@tommyd1988 : I appreciate the comment and good Luck!
N
NewDGIInvestor
Today, 1:39 PM
Comments (123)
Thank you Rose for the article! Like another reader below I'm definitely intrigued by NML.

My biggest question is about your perspective of selling holdings instead of holding for eternity. Being only a few years into my own experienced of investment management, do you run mostly on technical analysis or what are the primary driving points of your thought process?
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Today, 2:06 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (28.16K)
@NewDGIInvestor : Thank you for reading and the comment. Not everything can and does last forever. I enjoy using FAST graphs for the easier common stocks with dividends. The financials are probably the hardest group to cover and I have some favorite authors that help with my understanding. The Fortune Teller and his service started me on my adventure into 10 "A" team stocks over 5-6 years ago and I have learned from that, BDC Buzz, Scott Kennedy and a few others I will continue to follow. I am sure there are more, but they seem to cover what I want to know. Everyone has a different slant to selling them too, so its personal and I don't think there is any sure way to rate any single stock in that manner. Wish I could be more helpful, but I find when they get low in yield and there might be a replacement, perhaps trimming is wise. Just me.
Good Luck!
lateralgs profile picture
lateralgs
Today, 1:32 PM
Comments (13.22K)
Morningstar’s “5-Star” price rating is actually the price at which, or below, they rate the security as a “Strong Buy.” Anything between their “3-Star” and “5-Star” prices they would rate a “Buy.”

@RoseNose you have built a great income portfolio over the years. It takes time, patience, knowledge, and occasionally some courage, all traits which you have obviously used to your great advantage. Good work…
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Today, 1:59 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (28.16K)
@lateralgs : Thank you for the kind comment and reiterating the rating system of M*. I just look at 3 stars as being in the middle for price, fair value price, but due diligence is always important no matter where they actually rate it. 5 stars do mean cheap, but sometimes there is a huge reason why it is.... It can be helpful, but not always exact. Best, Rose:))
lateralgs profile picture
lateralgs
Today, 2:14 PM
Comments (13.22K)
@RoseNose

Yes exactly regarding Morningstar’s ratings. Just another set of opinion datapoints, really.
i
idahojoe
Today, 1:16 PM
Comments (144)
I also have owned PFLT for several years and appreciate the recent DIV increases but I show a capital loss. I have been dripping PFLT. My understanding was that PFLT is more conservative than some others. Most of the other BDC show positive gains. Any idea why this one is an outlier?
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Today, 1:54 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (28.16K)
@idahojoe : BDCs are not easy to own and if you are generating good income, then it is working. However, the hardest part of owning them is adding on when the price sinks and believing in the management and its success...
j
jdlgsm
Today, 1:01 PM
Premium
Comments (572)
Thanks for the interesting and useful article. Most interesting is NML which gives exposure to MLP's without K1's.
N
NewDGIInvestor
Today, 1:35 PM
Comments (123)
@jdlgsm that's exactly my first thought because, being in my 30s, I don't want to have to worry about k-1s and such to make my taxes that much more complicated. Energy is where I've found my best results for compounding dividends and so there's appeal to look deeper into NML.
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Today, 1:51 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (28.16K)
@jdlgsm : Thank you for reading and commenting. NML is very helpful to me and I most likely should have gotten it some time ago. Its new to me and my goals, so my fingers are crossed. Best, Rose :))
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Today, 1:52 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (28.16K)
@NewDGIInvestor : Let me know if it becomes a positive find for you ! Thank you for reading and the comment.
