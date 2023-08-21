Stellantis: Winning While Mr. Market Isn't Looking

Scott Olson

Stellantis reported 1H results in July, and once again smashed expectations on both topline and earnings. This earnings beat is especially notable given the carmakers heavily discounted valuation, pricing downside that just doesn't materialize. In fact, management also voiced confidence about the 2H of the year, highlighting an order backlog of approximately 2 million units, equivalent to more than four months of production. Despite the strong H1 '23 reporting, which suggests annualized free cash flow of around 30% of the group's market capitalization, Stellantis continues to trade cheaply - highlighting an EV/EBIT of <2x, vs. more than 10x for industry peers.

In this article, I also discuss two likely reasons why STLA share price remains depressed, despite strong earnings: (i) BEV/ electrification transition risk, and (ii) UWA negotiation uncertainty.

On the backdrop of a supportive 1H reporting, as well as a 2H outlook, I update my EPS projections for STLA through 2025; and I now calculate a fair implied target price equal to $44.75/ share. As a consequence of valuation, I continue to promote a "Strong Buy" recommendation for Stellantis.

Stellantis Smashes H1 '23 Expectations

Stellantis reported a strong set of H1 2023 results, smashing Refinitiv consensus estimates on multiple dimensions, including car deliveries, topline and earnings. During the period from April to end of June, the European automotive titan generated group revenues of EUR 98.4 billion, which compares to EUR 88 billion for the same period one year earlier (up 12% YoY), and to approximately EUR 95.3 billion estimated by analysts (EUR 3.1 billion beat). Similar to Q1 2023 results, Stellantis' topline was supported by both volume and mix (+EUR 6.9 billion) and net pricing (+EUR 4.8 billion). On a group level, consolidated shipments were up 9% YoY, accumulating to 3.2 million, vs. about 3.1 million expected by analysts.

Stellantis 1h 2023 results

With regard to profitability, Stellantis continues to post best in class margins and impressive profitability overall. For 1H 2023, Stellantis group adjusted EBIT was about 20% above consensus on a 14.4% operating margin. Notably, all operating regions disclosed double-digit margins, led by NAM with 17%. In Euro values, Stellantis operating profits accumulated to EUR 14.4 billion (up 11% YoY), vs. EUR 12.1 billion estimated by consensus. Stellantis' 1H 2023 industrial free cash flow was 8.7 billion -- suggesting an almost unbelievable market cap coverage of about 30% on an annualized basis.

Stellantis 1h 2023 results

Addressing The Share Price Headwinds

In my opinion, there are two key reasons why Stellantis share price remains depressed, despite strong earnings: (i) BEV/ electrification transition risk, and (ii) UWA negotiation uncertainty.

BEV/ electrification transition risk

Given increasing competition in the electric vehicles market, with e.g. Tesla (TSLA) continuing to cut prices, Stellantis is perceived as a likely loser in the BEV/ electrification transition. The argument is often anchored on (i) lack of brand leverage, and (ii) lagging expansion of EV portfolio offerings.

Personally, however, I believe markets are too pessimistic about Stellantis' ability to win in the electrification race. First, I would like to point out that EV manufacturing is supported by economies of scale, particularly anchored on buying power to secure sufficient battery capacity. Second, investors should consider that Stellantis is by no means complacent about the BEV transition. Notably, Stellantis management has committed to a 70% penetration of "Low Emission Vehicle" by around 2030. Moreover, Stellantis is already offering/ and developing interesting BEV value propositions. Electrified models such as the Peugeot 208, Opel Corsa and Fiat 500 rank as some of the best-selling cars in Europe; while the Citroen E-C3 is scheduled for an early 2024 debut in the European market, offering a price point below EUR 25,000. Of course, Stellantis' BEV are currently materializing lower margins than ICE vehicles; however, this transition should be temporary, in my opinion, as economies of scale and manufacturing learning curves kick in. Third, talking about electrification, I also like Stellantis lack of presence in China, where EV competition is arguably fiercest.

UWA Negotiations

While the BEV/ electrification transition is a long term risk, I would highlight the UAW negotiations as a more short-term headwind -- to sentiment and likely also to fundamentals.

Stellantis is currently negotiating with the UAW a likely wage increase for U.S. workers. In that context, most analysts expect a 20-30% wage inflation, provoked through strikes. Given this likely wage inflation, leading investment banks have estimated that Stellantis may reasonably face a €1.5 billion to €3 billion cost headwind in 2023, with a long term gross profit impact of €1 billion to €2.0 billion per year going forward.

That said, investors should not forget that Stellantis also has some leverage in the UAW negotiations, which may help skew the outcome to the upside. Notably, Stellantis has reportedly discussed opportunities bringing production of the RAM 1500 to Mexico, which would be a big hit to UAW -- and something that the union will most definitely want to avoid. Moreover, I would like to point out that Stellantis could likely take 6-8 weeks of strikes without material impacts on sales, reflecting on the company's inventory buffers as of late Q2. Again, this gives leverage to Stellantis in the ongoing negotiations.

Outlook Supports Shareholder Distributions

Going forward, management voiced strong confidence in the belief that the Stellantis group will sustain >10% EBIT margins on positive topline CAGR through 2025, while also investing in Electrification and Next Generation Mobility Platforms (e.g., technology enabled mobility, and mobility as a service). Strong profitability continues to be aided by group-related economies of scales, e.g., bargaining power vs. business partners, as well as the merger-related synergies tailwind, which CEO Carlos Travez recently estimated at EUR 4 billion by 2024. Moreover, I would like to highlight that Stellantis strong outlook is also supported by an order backlog of approximately 2 million units, which is equivalent to slightly more than four months of full-capacity production, according to my calculations.

In 1H 2023, Stellantis net cash position topped the EUR 30 billion benchmark. In my opinion, this is more than enough cash-buffer to secure the company's future during the BEV transition; and, the recent share buyback program of EUR 1.5 billion (to be completed by end of 2023) suggests that management has stopped building up its war chest, and has started returning capital to shareholders with a more aggressive pace. Personally, I now think that Stellantis will disclose another EUR 1.5 to 3.0 billion share buyback program, or a similar-sized special dividend, in 2H 2023, having more visibility into 2024.

Valuation Update: Another TP Raise

Anchored on strong 1H 2023 results, as well as a supportive 2H 2023 outlook, I upgrade my EPS expectations for STLA through 2025: I now estimate that Stellantis' EPS in 2023 will likely expand to somewhere between $5.1 and $5.5. Moreover, I also raise my EPS expectations for 2024 and 2025, to $5.8 and $5.9, respectively. While my estimates may appear optimistic, I would like to point out that my projections continue to be +/-10% in line with consensus EPS, according to data collected by Refinitv, despite analysts EPS revisions having underestimated STLA fundamentals for multiple quarters now.

I continue to anchor on a 0% terminal growth rate (clearly reflecting conservatism), and a 12% cost of equity, reflecting 'price war' in the BEV market, as well as industrial/ cyclical risk.

Given the EPS update as highlighted below, I now calculate a fair implied share price for STLA $44.75/share, as compared to $37.66 estimated previously.

Company Financials; Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

Below is also the updated sensitivity table.

Company Financials; Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

Conclusion

Stellantis reported strong H1 2023 results, smashing analyst expectations on car deliveries, topline, and earnings. Moreover, management expressed confidence in the 2H outlook, highlighting an order backlog of approximately 2 million units, which is equal to about 4 months of full-capacity production. Despite, the company's success in outshining both peers and analyst expectations on fundamentals, Stellantis continues to trade cheaply compared to industry peers, with an EV/EBIT of <2x, vs. close to 13x for the industry median.

On the backdrop of a supportive 1H reporting, as well as a 2H outlook, I update my EPS projections for STLA through 2025; and I now calculate a fair implied target price equal to $44.75/ share. As a function of valuation, I continue to promote a "Strong Buy" recommendation for Stellantis.