Stellantis: Winning While Mr. Market Isn't Looking

Aug. 21, 2023 12:59 PM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)1 Comment
Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • Stellantis reported strong H1 2023 results in July, beating expectations on car deliveries, topline, and earnings.
  • The company continues to trade cheaply compared to industry peers, with an EV/EBIT of <2x.
  • Management expressed confidence in the 2H outlook, highlighting an order backlog of approximately 2 million units.
  • As a consequence of a deeply discounted valuation, I continue to promote a "Strong Buy" recommendation for Stellantis.

Stellantis reported 1H results in July, and once again smashed expectations on both topline and earnings. This earnings beat is especially notable given the carmakers heavily discounted valuation, pricing downside that just doesn't materialize. In fact, management also voiced confidence about the 2H

Cavenagh Research
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advise

myhome
Today, 1:58 PM
I've in this stock for well over 2 yrs....cost average 11 bucks. I agree with everything written about this company that i have read over the years, and will continue to hold long. I have just one reservation which is I truly hope this isn't a value trap? The reason I say this is that it has been range bound for well over a year despite earnings and really good press with a great outlook.
