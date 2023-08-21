Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Celsius Holdings: It's Not Too Late, Yet

Aug. 21, 2023 1:08 PM ETCelsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH)MNST
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.25K Followers

Summary

  • Celsius Holdings announced second-quarter results that demolished expectations, with revenues up 112%, driven by market share gains fueled by the PepsiCo partnership.
  • The company doubled its market share from a year ago, and is on track to surpass Monster Energy as the best selling energy drink on Amazon.
  • Celsius' valuation remains higher than Monster's, reflecting its projected outperformance and growth potential.
  • The company's North America and International expansions are only beginning, and its ability to drive operational leverage was showcased once again in the second quarter.
  • I reiterate Celsius Holdings as a Buy and upgrade my price target to $205 per share.
CELSIUS Arctic Vibe Launch Party

Jason Koerner/Getty Images Entertainment

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), owner of the fastest-growing energy drink brand in North America, announced second-quarter results that demolished expectations.

By leveraging the unparalleled strength of PepsiCo's (PEP) distribution infrastructure, Celsius is leaving its competition in the dust, leading its category in

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.25K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CELH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.