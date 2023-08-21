Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMC: Bankruptcy Is Almost Certain

Summary

  • AMC can proceed with its capital raising plan after the status quo order has been lifted, and the common shareholder settlement has been approved.
  • AMC is facing another lawsuit from APE shareholder that could double the settlement value.
  • AMC has almost $5 billion in debt, which I believe it won’t be able to pay off even after it executes its capital raise plan.
  • The writers' strike and the rise of streaming platforms may see AMC’s revenue decline for the next couple of years.

AMC Theatres Reopens Its Doors By Celebrating 100 Years Of Operations With "Movies In 2020 At 1920 Prices"

Tom Cooper

Thesis

The shareholder lawsuit against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has delayed its plans to raise capital before the historically slow end of August and September. Additionally, the company will have to pay $129 million in shares, which could double

Penny Stocks Today profile picture
Penny Stocks Today
781 Followers
Penny Stocks Today was built by investors for investors. Established in early 2020, we focus on creating news and info that gives readers a full picture of the micro and small cap markets. We regularly cover the latest stocks and their movements with in-depth analysis of catalysts and market potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

TommyIrish profile picture
TommyIrish
Today, 1:52 PM
Comments (17.42K)
“I believe that the argument that AMC can raise $15 billion given its expected post-split PPS of $40 isn’t really realistic.”

No kiddin’…
Jamie Samans profile picture
Jamie Samans
Today, 1:44 PM
Analyst
Comments (1.25K)
Authors' regular use of attendance figures gets more tedious with each retread. Theaters don't sell tickets for quantity; they sell them for revenue. And we're supposed to believe that it's a bad sign that "Tetris" (of all movies) went to Apple TV (of all platforms) instead of coming to theaters, even as "Barbie" crosses $1.3 billion globally?

The streaming platforms owned by tech companies can keep pouring their money down the drain for the sake of bragging rights or whatever they're getting out of it, and no one can stop them. Three cheers for them, and if you worry about them, then tell it to the movie studios, which stand to lose far more than anyone still holding onto AMC. But AMC's problem is not that someone will watch Tetris on Apple TV or Glass Onion on Netflix. AMC's problem is the other half of your argument: it's heavily indebted. From the same market population, exhibiting the same "but streaming!" behavior, Cinemark handily beat profit projections. Cinemas will be fine. AMC is specifically in trouble, and it's the long tail of heavy debt that it ran up years before COVID.
