BXSL: Another Outperforming Quarter But Now With A Dividend Hike

Summary

  • Blackstone Secured Lending Fund delivered a 3.5% total NAV return, outperforming the sector, and raised its base dividend by 10%.
  • BXSL is one of the largest BDCs with a focus on upper middle-market borrowers, particularly software and healthcare companies.
  • The company's net investment income increased by over 14% and its NAV rose for the third straight quarter, reaching a new high since its IPO.
Business And Finance Concept Of A Bull Market Trend High Quality

Darren415

In this article we discuss the latest quarterly results from the Business Development Company Blackstone Secured Lending (NYSE:BXSL). The company delivered a 3.5% total NAV return, outperforming the sector once again. Our last update mentioned "significant dividend upside" in the title which has

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BXSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 2:26 PM
Premium
Comments (10.82K)
Good commentary
For me Bxsl is a diamond core holding and I don't sell my diamonds:)
a
alschroed
Today, 2:15 PM
Comments (2.83K)
I bought some 1 year ago at $24 and recently bought again at $27, love that dividend.
Tom850870 profile picture
Tom850870
Today, 2:07 PM
Comments (2.83K)
"This suggests further base dividend hikes or a special towards the end of the year."

My initial take on the dividend was that there was a strong probability that they would pay out nearly 100% of NII, assuming taxable income would be roughly equivalent, as it should be (there are no material noncash tax deductions available). Now I'm going to have to back down on that.

In a number of places in their SEC filings, including stock offerings, they stated their policy was to pay out 100%. But in the Q2 call they reversed that position, and expressed an affinity for the 4% excise tax. That position was echoed in the most recent prospectus:

"While we intend to distribute income and capital gains to minimize exposure to the 4% excise tax, we may not be able to, or may not choose to, distribute amounts sufficient to avoid the imposition of the tax entirely."

That's not quite what they said in the call, but the result is clear, we can't count on anything more than the 90% necessary to maintain their RIC status. That still means they're very much short, even after the hike to 77 cents. Q1 and Q2 NII:

Q1 2023 - $.93 ($.84 without the fee waiver)
Q2 - $1.06 ($.99 without the waiver)

The fee waiver fuses out in Q4, but on this pace, we might see NII, and therefore roughly taxable income, around $4, maybe even a bit more. 90% of that, less what's been paid is $3.60 - .70 - .77 = $2.13 over the next two quarters. In other words, rather than thinking about this with a market yield of 11.4% (ignore the SA headnotes), it's probably more like 14.5% on a 12-month forward basis, maybe higher, given the need to catch up for 2023 ($2.13 + .90 +.90) / $27.10. It all depends on how they perform of course, but likely this is a super hold, despite the fact that it's unlikely to appreciate much, given it's already trading above NAV.

I should point out that, despite flat dividends throughout it's brief history, sister fund BXMT is also running short of 90%, and it's been taking a dive. I'm buying more right now. Small bites, as usual, chase it down, if the market's in the mood to bestow gifts.
Richard Hill profile picture
Richard Hill
Today, 1:57 PM
Premium
Comments (1.17K)
Sounds like a dream BDC. why not rate as a buy if you are looking for solid income with future that looks pretty good. Are you waiting for it to drop for better entry? Yield is great and good chance it will increase.
