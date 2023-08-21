TLT: A Bearish Barrier Amidst Upcoming Interest Rate Hike Decisions

DNY59

Elevator Pitch / Executive Summary

Strong headwinds remain for bonds as the battle against inflation rages on. Clear technical levels are evident for the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) on the charts from the past for prospective positioning of trade opportunities. I have a bearish view about this fund, and I will explain my thoughts in the sections below. I also believe persisting issues with inflation will presumably keep the bonds market in the news for some time in the foreseeable future.

Thesis & Catalyst

Why does this opportunity exist? Why is the ETF under/overpriced?

Central banks are determined to defeat the dreaded demon of inflation, which will most likely remain a headwind for TLT to overcome for some time. This appears to now be recognized by the markets in the stock's recent firm close below the 100 level, which I personally noted in a recent Stocktwits feed (week ending 28th July). TLT remains firmly below that close at the end of this week also (week ending 11th August 2023) and could be potentially heading to re-test the lows around the 92 level from November 2022, even though financial media and institutions have continued to exert the notion of widespread bond buying. This last point is intriguing since this is not evident on the TLT chart at least, which has clearly broken below the channel formed between 100 and 110 since the end of 2022. In addition, an interview on Bloomberg television a few moments ago with Sphia Salim of Bank of America (14th August 2023 at 7:30pm AEDT) expressed the perspective that European bond yields may remain elevated for some time to come (adding to her prior published call of a bond market sell off in February 2023), which would intuitively be correlated with lower bond prices since the inverse correlation between interest rates / bond yields and bond prices is well established. This has been observed in TLT in recent times ever since the U.S. Federal Reserve has been instituting rate hikes in an effort to tame inflation – TLT has been on a continual decline since 17th March 2022 from when the Fed raised the Fed Funds Rate from 0.25% to 0.5% for the first time in the recent cycle (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Weekly chart for TLT – week ending Friday, 11th August 2023 (Integrated Investor)

Key Metrics - Comparison with Peers

Table 1: Investment objective, key metrics*, and fund performance comparisons

* – Key metrics data as of 16th August for TLT, IEI and SHY as per details from iShares website and 17th August for TMF and TMV as per details from Direxion website (net assets of fund for Direxion ETFs calculated from shares outstanding data multiplied by closing price)

# – Prices quoted on iShares and Direxion websites factor in distributions paid. When based solely on closing day unit price action without distributions, 12-month performance from 16th August 2022 to 16th August 2023 is as follows: TLT -19.1%; TMF -53.7%; TMV +58.0%; IEI -5.2%; SHY -2.0%

Much speculation currently exists with respect to the future of interest rates, in the United States and abroad. Central banks around the world have been adamant in their war against inflation ever since, determined to reduce inflation to targets of previously measured levels of 2%, as evidenced by recent key public addresses in June 2023 by Honorable Jerome H. Powell (U.S. Fed Chair), Ms. Christine Lagarde (European Central Bank), and Governor Philip Lowe (Reserve Bank of Australia). Achieving this target has been a challenge so far, and whether this target will be eventually achieved remains uncertain. From a personal perspective, I have stated on public record on 13th January 2023 and 12th May 2023 (refer to my profile page for related links) that I believe this is a ‘pipedream’ considering that previous measures of 2% inflation occurred when much of the world was in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic and unable to spend liberally (i.e., no spending results in minimal inflation; inflation began to occur when populations emerged from lockdown and resumed travel, consuming, etc.). Now, people continue to spend. Now, people continue to live. Admittedly, I’m not an economist, however, we now have economists such as Mohamed El-Erian who currently also note that the 2% inflation target may be too extreme to reach, opting to live with a slightly higher inflation rate to avoid recession. Other factors such as higher gasoline prices, central bank actions by Japan and the ECB, and expansion of the U.S. economy have other economists and strategists such as Lindsey Piegza and Quincy Krosby also concurring with this notion. The Fed remains ‘data dependent’, with Jerome Powell having flagged the potential for another raise in interest rates in September, adding more obstacles against a bullish case for TLT.

The article presented here provides a contrarian view to traditional thought (conventionally “buy on the dips”) in that TLT is considered underpriced at current levels based on the macroeconomic issues currently at hand. Indeed, this was an opinion expressed only recently here on Seeking Alpha with an alternative view utilizing their own technical analysis, which I do respect in the next section discussed entitled ‘Scope’. Instead, TLT could be traded directly by selling current positions and joining the mass exodus and $1.8 billion outflow that occurred recently, short-selling or, as suggested by billionaire investor Bill Ackman recently, in light of the recent Fitch downgrade of the U.S. credit rating, through leverage via the use of options for an asymmetric reward-risk ratio. Utilization of DIR Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x ETF (TMF) and DIR Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x ETF (TMV) and their derivatives as leveraged options are also alternatives to investigate, although the options market in TMF is much more active and liquid.

How big is the opportunity? How big is the downside risk?

Looking at the chart for TLT specifically, a support area appears to exist at the $90.09 level established in March 2011 as a potential and reasonable target for any desired ‘short position’, should the current trend continue and the re-test of lows from November 2022 fail to hold under the conditions of persistent inflation and/or maintained aggressive stance by the Fed with respect to interest rate rises. The risk to a ‘short position’ would be a reversal of price action to the upside, which would potentially re-test the 100 level once again. The opportunity (and likewise potential risk) would be magnified through leverage as discussed in the previous section.

Catalyst: What might drive the change in investor perception/share price? What will catalyze a change in the earnings potential or unit price (perception) of the ETF?

Persisting issues with inflation will keep the bonds market, especially TLT and related tickers such as TMF and TMV, in the news for some time in the foreseeable future. It is clear that the “bull run” for TLT is no longer in effect and the resistances shown in the chart above (Figure 1) would need to be overcome in order for a bullish trend to resume (I propose that 110 would need to be cleared for a short-term bullish trend to be claimed in the first instance). A clear change in posture regarding interest rates and the ‘war against inflation’ would be a catalyst for change, however the market reaction to these details over the longer term would be most important to observe.

Timeframe: Is this a multi-year play, or a short-term opportunity?

Depending on which instrument utilized, be those options or direct ‘shorting’ or selling of TLT or related tickers such as TMF and TMV, the investor has the choice to manipulate strategies according to various timeframes of a short-term nature or a longer-term perspective. In addition, should the thesis hold with respect to further interest rate hikes or an even more determined battle against inflation, it would be presumed that TLT would challenge prior support levels from 2022 leading to possibilities of greater reward-risk potential and extension of timeframe (longer term holding or rolling over of options for increased exposure).

Variant View – What Could Go Wrong With the Thesis?

The bonds story is multi-factorial and clearly involves multiple timeframes, which is beyond the scope of this article which looks only at the long-term treasury bond timeframe involving TLT, TMF and TMV. Many commentators commonly refer to inverted yield curves, shorter treasury bonds and so forth, which will also be influenced by these factors as investors chase yield and better returns in the tough current investing environment. However, prudent observation of the patterns reflecting ‘herd mentality’ for TLT and related instruments, rather than relying on conflicting and often confusing opinion and commentary, may assist with filtering out the noise to guide better investment decisions in what is rapidly becoming an interesting area of finance.