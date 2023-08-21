Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 21, 2023 1:09 PM ETEltek Ltd. (ELTK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.1K Followers

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Eli Yaffe - Chief Executive Officer

Ron Freund - Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Kerr - Zacks Investment Research

Shuki Hazan - Hazan Capital Markets

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Eltek Ltd 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. All participants are at present in listen-only mode. Following management's formal presentation, instructions will be given for the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Before I turn the call over to Mr. Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer; and Ron Freund, Chief Financial Officer, I'd like to remind you that they will be referring to forward-looking information in today's presentation and in the Q&A.

By its nature, this information contains forecasts, assumptions and expectations about future outcomes, which are subject to risks and uncertainties outlined here and discussed more fully in Eltek's public disclosure filings. These forward-looking statements are projections and reflect the current beliefs and expectations of the company. Actual events or results may differ materially.

We'll also be referring to non-GAAP measures. Eltek undertakes no obligation to publicly release revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring subsequent to this date.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Eli Yaffe. Please go ahead.

Eli Yaffe

Thank you. Good morning. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings call. With me is Ron Freund, our Chief Financial Officer. We will begin by providing you with an overview of our business and summary of the principal factors that affected our results during the second quarter followed by the details of our financial results. After our prepared remarks, we will be happy to answer any of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.